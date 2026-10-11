Ruto visits Koilel Farm amid Buffalo milk debate: Inside the dairy farm minting millions

Away from the political battles, presidential rallies and the demanding business of running the country, President William Ruto has cultivated a distinct identity as a successful farmer behind an agribusiness empire with dairy farming among the ventures minting him millions.

As debate rages over President William Ruto’s remarks that Kenya should turn to buffaloes and camels to meet local demand for milk, the head of state has retreated to his Koilel farm, with the visit giving Kenyans a glimpse into his dairy farming venture that is minting millions.

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Ruto who traces his financial success to farming and has built a significant portion of his wealth through large-scale poultry production and egg sales, alongside maize cultivation and dairy farming visited his Koilel farm on October 10, 2026.

The vast farm is located in Moiben Constituency, Uasin Gishu County is at the heart of the president’s agribusiness empire, with other farms across the country also forming part of his portfolio and long-standing passion for agriculture and commercial farming.

A screen-grab image of President William Ruto at his Koilel dairy farm

It is located on the outskirts of Eldoret City, approximately 14 kilometres from the Eldoret–Nakuru Highway and covers a total of 98 acres.

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Koilel Farm: Where technology meets farming as millions flow

His visit was documented in a video which shows the president deeply engaged in a conversation with one of the staff at the farm as he closely observed the animals in the farm which has a modern feeding system designed for efficiency.

Known for his hands-on approach to agriculture, the president scooped a handful of feeds from where his dairy cattle were feeding and inspected it keenly.

He then went on a brief tour around the dairy section, moving to the state-of-the-art milking section where modern technology takes centre stage, transforming what would traditionally be a labour-intensive process into a streamlined operation.

A screen-grab image of President William Ruto at his Koilel dairy farm

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Here, mechanised milking equipment extracts the milk, which then flows through a network of pipes into a central collection system before being transferred to a waiting milk tanker truck ready to be transported for further processing and sale.

He watched briefly as the milk collection for the day was pumped into a state-of-the-art milk tanker truck while engaging workers at the farm.

Ruto's agribusiness empire

The farm which was registered in 2015 with the President, First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto and Nicholas Kipkurgat Ruto among the shareholders.

A screen-grab image of President William Ruto at his Koilel dairy farm

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It specialises in mechanised crop production, particularly maize and vegetables with part of the harvest used to feed livestock in the dairy and beef sections of the farm as well as to make chicken feed by Ruto's admission in a past interview.