President Ruto announces Bayern Munich vs Ajax Talanta Stadium opener in January

The stadium is fully compliant with FIFA and CAF Category 4 standards, incorporating VAR and goal-line technology capabilities, advanced TV broadcast zones, and 52 luxury hospitality skyboxes.

President William Ruto has announced that the Raila Odinga International Stadium at Talanta Sports City in Nairobi will officially open in January 2027, with European football giants Bayern Munich and Ajax scheduled to play the inaugural match at the new facility.

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The announcement, made on Wednesday, October 28, sets the stage for the opening of one of Kenya’s most ambitious sports infrastructure projects ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which the country will co-host with Uganda and Tanzania.

According to President Ruto, the opening will take place on January 5, 2027, and will feature the two European giants who will be playing in the country for the first ever time.

"Come 5th January 2027, we will open this stadium with a historic match between two giants of European football, FC Bayern Munich of Germany and FC Ajax of Amsterdam. Between them, they have been crowned champions of Europe 10 times. There is a quiet poetry in this fixture. Raila studied in Germany, now a great German club, will come to play in the house that bears his name." the Head of State said.

https://t.co/IJioPswePv — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 28, 2026

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"For generations, Ajax built its greatness on young talent, nurtured in an academy whose very name is the future. Talanta means talent. Ajax Academy is called the future. On 5th January 2027, talent and the future will meet in Nairobi."

Corporate partnerships

President Ruto added that the match will be delivered by corporate partnerships and a self-sustaining commercial model, in turn highlighting that world-class sport can attract private investment earn its own revenue and create lasting opportunity for our people.

The opening will mark a major milestone for the stadium, which has been under construction since March 1, 2024, when President Ruto presided over its groundbreaking ceremony.

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The project is part of the government’s efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure and support the Talanta Hela initiative, which seeks to develop talent and expand opportunities in the creative and sporting industries.

Talanta Stadium, which has since been renamed Raila Odinga International Stadium, is designed to accommodate 60,000 spectators.

It is being developed as a dedicated football and rugby venue, without an athletics running track, allowing spectators to sit closer to the playing surface.

Construction has entered its final phase, with the government previously indicating that the facility would be ready for handover by December 31, 2026.

Final works have included mechanical and electrical installations, dressing rooms and interior finishes, alongside testing of the stadium’s lighting systems.

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The project is being implemented by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC), with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF)’s Engineering Department involved in its execution.

Its contract value stands at approximately Sh45.85 billion, up from an initial conceptual estimate of Sh35 billion.

The Ministry of Sports has attributed the increase to additional costs, including taxes, freight and clearing charges.

Talanta Stadium features a hybrid GrassMaster playing surface designed for professional sporting events, alongside facilities intended to support international football and rugby competitions.

Its design incorporates a football-inspired exterior, with traditional Maasai shields and spears reflected in architectural features across its eight entrances.

The facility is also equipped with advanced broadcast infrastructure, provisions for video assistant referee (VAR) and goal-line technology, and 52 hospitality skyboxes.

Its exterior features dynamic LED lighting, while the wider complex includes three training pitches, one of which has a 1,500-seat grandstand.

The stadium is expected to play a central role in Kenya’s preparations for AFCON 2027, as the three East African host countries work towards delivering the continental tournament.

Hosting international fixtures at the facility would also provide an opportunity to assess its readiness for major competitions.

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Beyond AFCON, the new venue is expected to expand Kenya’s capacity to host high-profile football and rugby events.