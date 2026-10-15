Talanta Stadium is nearing completion ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). PHOTO: COURTESY

Talanta Stadium is nearing completion ahead of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). PHOTO: COURTESY

Talanta Stadium at 94%: What Is Complete, Remaining Works and Major Concerns Ahead of AFCON 2027

Talanta Stadium is nearing completion ahead of AFCON 2027, with authorities working to address the final requirements before the venue is ready.

Construction of the 60,000-capacity Raila Amolo Odinga International Stadium, widely known as Talanta Stadium, has reached its decisive closing phase.

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While the flagship arena is now roughly 94% complete, critical infrastructure, transport, and accessibility challenges must still be resolved before the venue can host matches for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Talanta Stadium: Main Bowl Approaches Final Delivery

The latest progress update emerged following an on-site evaluation by the Senate Committee on Labour and Social Welfare.

The committee assessed the arena’s preparedness alongside the auxiliary facilities required to stage tournament fixtures under the supervision of the Ministry of Defence through the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

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Talanta Stadium: Main Bowl Approaches Final Delivery PHOTO: COURTESY

Briefings delivered to lawmakers confirmed that the primary stadium structure is approximately 94% complete, while civil works across the exterior perimeter stand at 93%.

Spectator seating across regular tiers, media tribunes, and VIP/VVIP enclosures is already fully fitted. The complex’s signature eight-tier external façade is also nearing full execution.

Crucial playing infrastructure has advanced significantly: the hybrid pitch has been laid, subterranean drainage systems are operational, and the 30-metre-wide perimeter evacuation concourse is approaching completion. Interior fit-outs and cosmetic finishes remain in progress.

Talanta Stadium: Multi-Purpose Ambitions and Premium Amenities

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Talanta Stadium: Multi-Purpose Ambitions and Premium Amenities PHOTO: COURTESY

Designed as a versatile entertainment and sporting hub, the complex incorporates 52 luxury hospitality suites alongside modern press and operations centres.

An integrated LED media screen on the façade is currently functional, as is a custom musical fountain designed to enhance the spectator concourse experience.

Beyond AFCON 2027, national planners envision the venue as a premier destination for major concerts and civic events.

Around 17 designated retail and commercial concessions are mapped into the facility, while approximately 210 hospitality operators have sought formal accreditation to accommodate incoming delegations and supporters.

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Talanta Stadium: Access, Auxiliary Grounds, and Transport Under Scrutiny

Talanta Stadium: Access, Auxiliary Grounds, and Transport Under Scrutiny PHOTO: COURTESY

Despite significant structural headway, senators highlighted several operational gaps that must be addressed before the complex can be certified fully match-ready.

Universal accessibility emerged as a primary concern. Committee Chairman Julius Murgor called on the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to deliver an exhaustive safety and disability compliance audit.

Previous evaluation attempts were delayed after inspectors were unable to secure clearance to enter the restricted military-run site, though current designs feature elevator connectivity up to the fourth level.

Work on essential training venues remains uneven. The primary 1,500-seat auxiliary stadium has its roof structure intact, with finishing works ongoing across four changing rooms.

Two additional training pitches lag behind at 38% to 40% completion; while foundation, irrigation, and drainage systems are laid, final turf surfaces have yet to be installed.

Logistics and crowd dispersal present another substantial challenge. Authorities are currently coordinating with Kenya Railways and the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) to finalise mass transit solutions.

Proposals include dedicated rail links, significant upgrades along Jamhuri Road, and streamlined junctions connecting the venue directly to Nairobi’s Southern Bypass.

December Target Set for CAF Sign-Off

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Lawmakers also urged smoother coordination between state oversight bodies and project managers, noting that stringent security measures surrounding the defence-led site must not impede regulatory audits.

Project leads maintain that all outstanding Confederation of African Football (CAF) requirements will be fulfilled in time for the upcoming inspection window in December.