Winnie Odinga declares intention to vie for Nairobi Senate seat in 2027

Winnie Odinga speaking on Thursday, October 15, 2026, during the first anniversary commemoration of her late father, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County.

Winnie Odinga speaking on Thursday, October 15, 2026, during the first anniversary commemoration of her late father, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County.

Winnie declared her intention to vie for the Nairobi Senate seat in the 2027 General Election while acknowledging Senator Edwin Sifuna’s presence at the first anniversary commemoration of her late father, Raila Odinga, saying she sees an opportunity as Sifuna seeks higher office.

East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Winnie Odinga has declared her intention to vie for the Nairobi Senate seat, signalling her entry into the 2027 political contest as Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna weighs his next political move.

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Speaking on Thursday, October 15, 2026, during the first anniversary commemoration of her late father, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County, Winnie directly addressed Sifuna, who was among those attending the event.

“I've seen that there's a visitor here from Nairobi. His name is Edwin Sifuna. Let it not be a rumour. But as Edwin Sifuna searches for higher offices, I see there's space here in Nairobi. And that's why I've decided that I'll stand for the Senate of Nairobi County,” the EALA MP said.

Her announcement came during a gathering that combined tributes to Raila with reflections on the country's political direction and the future of the movement he championed.

Winnie Odinga speaking on Thursday, October 15, 2026, during the first anniversary commemoration of her late father, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County.

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Winnie also called on young people to prepare to contest elective positions, urging them to seek leadership roles at different levels of government.

“I'm going with young people. I want young people across this country to prepare to stand. You stand for governor. I want you to stand for senate. You stand for MCA. Stand for MP,” Odinga said.

She urged supporters to continue building the movement and invited people from different political parties and communities to join them.

“Whatever your party, whatever your community, you are welcome here,” Winnie added.

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Her declaration places her in the contest for the Nairobi Senate seat, currently held by Sifuna, although she did not provide further details about her campaign or political vehicle.

The announcement came as Winnie also addressed questions about her absence from public political activity following her father's death and what direction she intended to take next.

She said losing Raila had been painful and that she had needed time to grieve, explaining that there were days when she had words but lacked the strength to speak, and others when she had the strength but could not find the words.

The EALA MP said she had nevertheless remained attentive to the concerns of Kenyans and had seen people searching for somewhere to place their hopes.

She challenged supporters to measure their political efforts against the legacy Raila left behind, asking what they would tell him if he returned and asked what they had accomplished during the year since his death.

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“Would we tell him how many positions we negotiated, how many photographs we took, how many times we used his name? Or would we show him people whose lives became better because we remembered what he stood for?” she asked.

Winnie recalls final conversation with Raila

In remembering her father, Winnie recalled their final conversation in India a year earlier, saying she had wanted to tell him she loved him but held back because she feared becoming emotional.

She said she now felt closest to him when interacting with the people who supported him throughout his political life.

“Because you belong to us as a father, but you belong to all these people as a leader and as a friend,” the EALA MP said.

Winnie Odinga: As Edwin Sifuna searches for a higher office, I see kuna nafasi hapo Nairobi, and that’s why I’ve decided I’ll stand for the Senate seat in Nairobi County https://t.co/SUcRNO2ucA — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) October 15, 2026

Winnie also criticised the economic difficulties facing Kenyans, saying her father's vision was one in which people could build decent lives regardless of their birthplace, surname or community.