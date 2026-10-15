Resurfaced CCTV Shows Raila Odinga's Final Minutes Before Death in Kerala, India

The footage has reignited public interest in the exact circumstances of his final hours.

The footage has reignited public interest in the exact circumstances of his final hours.

The footage from an Ayurvedic eye hospital research centre in Koothattukulam, Kerala, India shows medics performing CPR in an attempt to revive Raila.

CCTV footage showing the final moments before former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's death has resurfaced online.

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The footage from an Ayurvedic eye hospital research centre in Koothattukulam, Kerala, India shows a group of people wheeling a stretcher towards a waiting vehicle, with an ambulance visible nearby.

Raila died on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, aged 80. He had collapsed during a morning walk near the facility in the Ernakulam district of Kerala.

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The footage has reignited public interest in the exact circumstances of his final hours, with his death shaking Kenya.

Bodyguard Recalls Chaotic Scene Inside the Facility

Maurice Ogeta, who served as Raila's bodyguard for 29 years, has since come forward with a detailed, first-hand account of what happened in those critical moments, before the ambulance even arrived.

The late Raila Odinga with his longtime bodyguard Maurice Ogeta.

CPR administered

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According to Ogeta, CPR was administered with such force that it left him deeply unsettled.

He said the intensity of the resuscitation efforts prompted him to seek out the attending physician and Raila's personal doctor, Dr Oluny, for reassurance.

"The way CPR was being done, I think I got even a bit worried I had to ask Dr Oluny, like, even if he gets back to himself, I think we'll still admit him here because maybe some of the ribs will be broken because of the way it was being done," Ogeta recalled.

Dr Oluny told him the technique being used was correct, and that broken ribs during CPR were a known, fairly common risk.

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"There are situations whereby the ribs will get broken, those we look at later," the doctor reportedly told him.