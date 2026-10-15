Ida Odinga Still Waits for Raila to Come Home: "I Don't Believe He's Gone"

The widow of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga said the loss has not become real to her. She spoke hours before the first anniversary of his death.

A year after losing her husband, Mama Ida Odinga says she still waits for him to come home.

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The widow of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga spoke hours before the first anniversary of his death. She said the loss has not become real to her.

"Since that time, it has not been very easy. It has been difficult because sometimes, personally, I don't believe he's gone," she said.

Waiting by the door

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Raila often came home late. Ida says that habit still tugs at her.

"Every time I go home, I keep on hoping that he's going to come back," she said. "And you wait and wait until then you realise he's not coming."

A check-up that was meant to be routine

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Ida also spoke about Raila's last trip abroad. She said it was a routine check-up and nothing suggested he was seriously ill.

"Had it been that serious, I would have gone with him," she said. Their daughter, Winnie, travelled with him.

According to Ida, Raila spent four days in hospital. Doctors found nothing wrong. He was due to return home.

Instead, he chose to rest for a few days in Kerala, India, a place popular for health retreats.

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A family reunion that never happened

Raila had asked his children to join him in Dubai. His son, Raila Junior, was already there with his family. His daughter Rosemary was preparing to travel with hers.

Ida stayed in Nairobi because she had duties to attend to.

Raila died on 15 October 2025, aged 80, while receiving treatment in India.

Laid to rest beside his father

He was buried four days later, on 19 October, at the family home in Kang'o ka Jaramogi, Bondo, in Siaya County. His grave lies next to that of his father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Kenya's first Vice-President.

Candles in Bondo

On Wednesday evening, Ida led the family in lighting candles at Kang'o ka Jaramogi. The event was an International Candle Lighting Ceremony held in Raila's memory.