Ida Odinga with her daughter Winnie after she returned with Raila Odinga's fedora hat from India.

Ida Odinga with her daughter Winnie after she returned with Raila Odinga's fedora hat from India.

Ida Odinga Explains Why She Was Not with Raila in India Before His Death

Ida disclosed that Raila was going for a routine check-up. "Had it been that serious, I would have gone with him," she said.

Mama Ida Odinga has explained why she was not by her husband's side when he died in India last year.

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She said she never saw his trip as a reason to worry.

Ida spoke to Citizen TV on Wednesday, 14 October, a day before the first anniversary of Raila Odinga's death.

"I would not have left him to go alone"

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The former Prime Minister travelled to India for treatment. Ida said it was a routine visit, not an emergency.

"He was going for a check-up; there was nothing serious," she said. "Had it been that serious, I would have gone with him."

Their daughter, Winnie, went with him.

Clean bill of health

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Doctors checked Raila for four days. According to Ida, they found nothing wrong, and he was meant to fly home. Instead, he chose to take a short holiday in Kerala.

Ida said many people go there for health holidays.

Plans to meet in Dubai

Raila then asked his family to join him. The plan was to meet in Dubai. Some of the children were already there.

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Their son Raila Junior had arrived with his family. Winnie was with her father. Their daughter Rosemary was about to leave with hers.

Why Ida stayed in Nairobi

Ida did not travel. She said she had many tasks to finish at home.

"I remained behind because there were so many things that I had to do to catch up," she said.

Speaking during an interview hours before the first anniversary of Raila's death, Ida said the loss has not become real to her.

"Since that time, it has not been very easy. It has been difficult because sometimes, personally, I don't believe he's gone," she said.

Ida recalled that Raila often came home late, a habit that still tugs at her.