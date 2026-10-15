Ida Odinga Shares Health Update on Oburu Amid Absence at Raila's Memorial: 'Not Very Sick'

Ida Odinga has reassured Kenyans about Oburu Odinga’s health, offering an update amid growing concern over his absence from public events.

Ida Odinga has explained why Dr Oburu Odinga has missed the ongoing memorial for the late Raila Odinga at the Migwena Cultural Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County.

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The atmosphere, filled with heavy emotions, reflection, and political fervour as thousands of mourners, leaders, and supporters gathered to mark the first anniversary of the former Prime Minister.

Marking exactly one year since the Orange Democratic Movement founder passed away on October 15, 2025, while receiving medical attention in India, the memorial was designed to be a unifying tribute for mourners.

However, as proceedings unfolded, the conspicuous absence of ODM party leader Dr Oburu Odinga quickly became the focal point of public curiosity, prompting sections of the gathering to chant his name and demand answers about his whereabouts amidst growing online speculation.

Mama Ida Odinga Addresses the Crowd at Migwena Cultural Grounds

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Mama Ida Odinga

Sensing the rising tension and the need to calm wild rumours that had circulated on social media regarding the senior statesman's health, Raila Odinga's widow, Mama Ida Odinga, addressed the mourners directly.

Her intervention was critical in halting unverified gossip that had swirled across digital platforms in the days leading up to the anniversary, ensuring that attendees understood the reality behind Oburu's absence from the high-profile regional assembly.

Mama Ida offered a comprehensive update on Dr Oburu Odinga's current physical state, reassuring supporters that the veteran politician was recovering under professional medical supervision.

Emphasising that malicious rumours claiming otherwise were entirely false, Ida explained that while Oburu was indeed battling a health setback, his condition was stable and far from critical.

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"Dr Oburu is not feeling well, but he's not very sick. He's alive. But the doctors, the doctors who are looking after him, have said that he should go slow, and not come to a rowdy rally like this," she said.

Oburu Odinga: A Pattern of Prior Public Absences

ODM party leader Oburu Odinga

Dr Oburu Odinga's absence from the Migwena Grounds followed a series of missed public appearances that had already sparked intense public interest and concern in political circles.

Earlier in the month, the veteran legislator was noticeably absent during the high-profile handover and dedication ceremony of Raila Odinga’s completed mausoleum at Kang'o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, an event presided over by President William Ruto.

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During that ceremony, family representatives had similarly clarified that Oburu was recovering from an illness under strict doctor's orders to limit his movements.

Reflecting on a Legacy: One Year Since Raila Odinga's Passing

Raila Odinga

Meanwhile, the primary focus of the gathering in Bondo remained firmly anchored on honouring the monumental life, times, and political legacy of Raila Odinga, whose death a year ago plunged the nation and the opposition movement into deep mourning.