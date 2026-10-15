Jalang'o Issues Defiant Five-Word Response After Winnie Odinga Joins Nairobi Senate Race

Jalang’o has reaffirmed his determination to pursue the Nairobi senatorial seat in 2027 despite Winnie Odinga’s entry into the race.

Lang'ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, has signalled that he will not back down from the 2027 Nairobi senatorial race following Winnie Odinga’s entry into the high-stakes political contest.

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The first-term lawmaker reacted swiftly to Winnie’s ambition, posting a brief yet defiant message on social media to confirm his resolute stance for the upcoming political showdown.

With political realignments already shifting across the capital, Jalang’o’s uncompromising declaration has injected fresh drama into what is shaping up to be one of the most fiercely contested electoral battles in Nairobi for the 2027 General Election.

Winnie Odinga’s Senatorial Ambition and the Sifuna Factor

Winnie Odinga speaking on Thursday, October 15, 2026, during the first anniversary commemoration of her late father, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, at Migwena Grounds in Bondo, Siaya County.

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The political landscape in Nairobi shifted dramatically when Winnie, daughter of veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga, publicly unveiled her senatorial bid.

Winnie built her announcement around the evolving political dynamics in the county, operating on the strategic calculation that the senatorial seat will be wide open as the incumbent senator, Edwin Sifuna, sets his sights on higher political office.

Explaining her rationale for entering the race, Winnie noted that seeing an upcoming vacancy in Nairobi's leadership prompted her decision to vie for the county's top legislative oversight seat.

Her entry has drawn intense public attention and is reshaping the tactical calculations of every other aspirant who had already thrown their hat into the ring.

"As Edwin Sifuna seeks a higher office, I see an opportunity in Nairobi, which is why I have decided to vie for the Nairobi County Senate seat," she said.

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Jalang’o’s Early Declaration

Before Winnie Odinga’s recent announcement, Jalang'o had already staked an early claim to the Nairobi senatorial seat, having officially declared his candidacy earlier in February.

Backed by his grassroots connections and his performance as the legislator for Lang'ata, Jalang’o positioned himself as an ideal candidate capable of championing the complex economic and social interests of the capital's diverse population.

Responding directly to social media chatter and political analyses following Winnie's entry, the Lang'ata MP made his position crystal clear with a characteristically punchy digital statement declaring that he is ready to fight for the seat right to the wire.

"To the wire, I’m ready," Jalang’o posted on X (Twitter).

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His latest declaration echoes his earlier assertions regarding his political versatility and confidence. Earlier this year, Jalang’o expressed a strong belief that no office in the capital is beyond his reach, maintaining that his extensive travels, community engagement, and grassroots mobilisation have given him a deep understanding of the real needs of Nairobi residents.

Langata MP Jalang'o

Beyond political posturing, Jalang’o has consistently emphasised that his primary motivation for targeting the Nairobi Senate seat is to tighten legislative oversight on county expenditure.

The lawmaker has argued repeatedly that transparent resource management and rigorous financial tracking are absolutely critical to enhancing public service delivery across Nairobi’s sub-counties.

Pointing to his development record and administrative oversight within his home constituency, Jalang’o believes that scaling those tangible results to the county level will uplift the entire capital.

The core mandate of the Senate involves strict oversight and the proper stewardship of public funds, a responsibility that Jalang’o insists requires proactive, visible leadership.

Having navigated the complex administrative challenges of running a high-profile constituency like Lang'ata, the MP maintains that the Nairobi electorate deserves more committed representation at the county level to ensure that taxpayer money translates directly into meaningful infrastructural and social development.