NCBA Golf Series heads to VetLab as Junior and Amateur Golf Action continues across the country

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora will be among the golfers taking to the course at VetLab, joining players for what promises to be a competitive day of golf

The 2026 NCBA Golf Series continues this Saturday, October 17, with more than 240 golfers expected to compete in the VetLab Sports Club qualifying tournament with grand finale slots up for grabs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alongside the VetLab qualifier, junior golfers will take to the course at Diamond Leisure Golf Resort for the NCBA U.S. Kids Golf Local Tour Mombasa, while the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series heads to Nyanza Golf Club for the Nyanza Open 'Hippo Pot'.

At VetLab, golfers will be looking to deliver strong performances and secure qualification for the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale, scheduled for November 29 at the Karen Country Club.

NCBA Golf Series 2026

With the 2026 edition entering its final stretch, competition for the remaining qualification slots is expected to intensify as golfers seek to earn their places at the season-ending showdown.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prize money pool

The Grand Finale will feature a strong prize purse, with the Overall Gross Winner, Overall Male Winner and Overall Lady Winner each set to take home Sh130,000.

In addition, the Male and Lady runners-up will each receive Sh80,000, while the third-place finishers in the men’s and women’s categories will earn Sh50,000 each.

The fourth-place finishers will each receive Sh30,000, with the Junior Winner taking home Sh25,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last year, Edward Mwangi and Mary Karano emerged top during the club’s qualifying leg, leading clubmates Kennedy Mariga, Rachel Ndei, Benjamin Chemweno, and junior Parv Kavia into the grand finale.

NCBA boss to feature among the golfers

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora will be among the golfers taking to the course at VetLab, joining players for what promises to be a competitive day of golf.

NCBA Group Managing Director John Gachora at the NCBA Golf Series 2026

Speaking ahead of the weekend's action, Gachora welcomed the opportunity to participate in the VetLab tournament while highlighting the bank's commitment to supporting golf at different levels.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is exciting to see three different golf tournaments taking place this weekend with our support, each playing an important role in the development of the sport. At VetLab, we expect more than 240 golfers competing for a chance to qualify for our Grand Finale, while the U.S. Kids Golf tournament in Mombasa continues to provide young golfers with opportunities to develop their skills and gain valuable competitive experience,” said Gachora.

“At the same time, the Nyanza Open will bring together some of the country's leading amateur golfers as they continue their pursuit of success on the national circuit. I am particularly looking forward to joining the golfers at VetLab this Saturday. We believe that by supporting golfers from the junior ranks through to the amateur level, we are helping build a stronger future for Kenyan golf.”

Meanwhile, attention will also turn to Nyanza Golf Club, where the Nyanza Open 'Hippo Pot' will provide another opportunity for 67 amateur golfers to compete for valuable points in the 2026 KAGC standings.

The tournament is guaranteed to crown a new champion following the transition of defending champion John Lejirma to the professional ranks.

John Lejirma claimed the 2025 Nyanza Open title before subsequently turning professional earlier this year, leaving the field open for a new winner to emerge in this year's edition.

Kids tournament

At the Coast, the NCBA U.S. Kids Golf Local Tour Mombasa will continue its mission of nurturing the next generation of golfing talent on Sunday, October 18, with young players competing across different age categories at Diamond Leisure Golf Resort.

Through our partnership with the Junior Golf Foundation and initiatives such as the NCBA U.S. Kids Nairobi Fall Local Tour, we're creating opportunities for young golfers to gain competitive experience and develop their game. #NCBABankingOnBelief #NCBAJuniorGolf https://t.co/cA4DQPKnYx — NCBA Bank (@NCBABankKenya) October 12, 2026

The tournament forms part of NCBA's broader junior golf development programme, which seeks to introduce more children to competitive golf while providing structured opportunities for young players to develop their skills, confidence and experience on the course.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The young golfers will also compete for Priority Status points, which can earn them qualification opportunities for U.S. Kids Golf international events, including the Regional Invitational and U.S. Kids Golf Regional Championship.