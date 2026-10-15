Registrar begins process to rename Sifuna's TEP to Linda Mwananchi Movement

The ORPP’s letter signals progress in the party’s effort to adopt the Linda Mwananchi Movement identity, while leaving the remaining statutory steps to be completed.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has initiated the process of changing the name of The Equitable Party (TEP) to the Linda Mwananchi Movement (LMM), following a resolution by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

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In a letter dated October 13, 2026, Registrar of Political Parties J. C. Lorionokou acknowledged receiving documents submitted by the party’s secretary-general on October 8, seeking approval for the proposed name change.

The letter, addressed to TEP’s secretary-general in Tiriki, confirms that the ORPP has reviewed the submitted documents and begun the gazettement process under Section 20(1)(d) of the Political Parties Act, Cap. 7D.

Registrar of Political Parties John Lorionokou. (Image: ORPP)

TEP resolves to rebrand party to Linda Mwananchi Movement

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The documents included a notice of the NEC meeting held on October 8, a signed list of attendees, the committee’s resolution to adopt the Linda Mwananchi Movement name, statutory Form PP.10 and evidence that the proposed change had been published in the Daily Nation on October 10 and on the party’s official website.

The Registrar said the party would be required to address any representations received from members of the public after the statutory period following publication.

“Following the expiry of fourteen (14) days from the date of publication of the change of name in the newspaper, the party is requested to apprise this Office of representations received from the public if any, regarding the proposed change of party name and the manner in which such representations, have been addressed,” the letter states.

The process marks a fresh step in the rebranding of the party associated with Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, whose political allies have been pushing to adopt the Linda Mwananchi Movement name.

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Sifuna was unveiled as TEP leader on October 4, ahead of the proposed rebranding.

The NEC subsequently resolved on October 8 to change the party’s name, setting in motion the formal procedures required for the change.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna when he was unveiled as TEP Party Leader

The move follows an earlier dispute with the ORPP over the Linda Mwananchi Movement name.

PPDT intervenes after Registrar's move

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The registrar had previously declined to register or reserve the name, citing legal considerations and public interest.

Subsequently, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) intervened in the dispute on September 30, 2026, setting aside the rejection, according to reports on the proceedings.

The ruling provided a route for the party to pursue the name through the applicable legal process.

The rebranding effort has involved several political figures, including Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, who have been associated with the movement.

However, the October 13 letter does not state that the name change has received final approval as it confirms that the gazettement process has commenced and outlines the next step involving public representations.

The proposed change remains subject to the statutory process under the Political Parties Act.