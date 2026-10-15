AFCON 2027: How CAF Plans to Protect Fans From Ticket Scams

CAF is introducing new ticketing measures ahead of AFCON 2027 to protect genuine fans from scams and unfair access to match tickets.

As East Africa ramps up preparations to co-host the Africa Cup of Nations in 2027 across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, fans, players and other stakeholders are already anticipating the historic continental showcase.

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However, alongside the excitement of stadium upgrades and regional tourism booms, fans have always faced a major concern: securing match tickets through fair, transparent channels.

In the past, high-demand tournaments have been plagued by frustrating digital queues, system crashes, and aggressive ticket scalping that left genuine supporters locked out of stadiums.

To permanently eradicate these fraudulent practices ahead of AFCON 2027, the Confederation of African Football and local organising authorities have come up with a revolutionary digital ticketing platform.

The tournament administrators are drawing a hard line against ticket hoarding, ensuring that the tournament remains accessible to the true fans.

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Reflecting on Past Challenges: The CHAN Ticketing Saga

To understand why these reforms are essential for AFCON 2027, local organising committee officials have transparently addressed the systemic bottlenecks witnessed during previous competitions, such as the African Nations Championship.

During those tournaments, ticketing portals buckled under massive surges of online traffic while unscrupulous brokers exploited software vulnerabilities to purchase bulk tickets before ordinary supporters could even load the page.

Detailing how legacy vulnerabilities created widespread public frustration, AFCON 2027 Local Organising Committee Chair Nicholas Musonye exposed the structural flaws of previous platforms, stating: "The previous one, during CHAN, people were purchasing even 100 tickets. We were holding. And that's why people had difficulties."

This unchecked loophole drove desperate fans away from official retail channels while organisers struggled to maintain control.

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The New AFCON 2027 Ticketing Portal

Talanta Stadium will host AFCON 2027 matches Image source: Talanta Stadium

Determined to prevent a repeat of historical logistical failures, developers have built a sophisticated next-generation ticketing portal specifically optimised to withstand cyber-scalping and automated bot manipulation for AFCON 2027.

This new digital ecosystem incorporates stringent multi-factor authentication, verified identity tracking, and structured payment gateway restrictions that make bulk-harvesting virtually impossible for single users.

Explaining the structural leap between past tournaments and the upcoming AFCON 2027 framework, LOC Chair Nicholas Musonye emphasised the technical resilience of the new system, noting: "But now the new portal that CAF has invented is going to be very difficult for you to buy more than two tickets."

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This hard-coded limit acts as an impenetrable digital wall against automated script runners and underground ticket rings attempting to siphon away thousands of seats in seconds.

While the new ticketing architecture is uncompromising in its defence against fraud, it remains carefully tailored to accommodate the genuine needs of families and travelling fan groups.

Planners recognised that football is a communal experience, often enjoyed alongside immediate family members, partners, or children.

Highlighting the deliberate mathematical threshold built into the user interface to protect domestic supporters, LOC Chair Nicholas Musonye explained the practical rationale behind the platform design, stating: "We assume that you are buying for yourself and your spouse or your son or your daughter, one for yourself and one for your family member."

AFCON 2027: Ending the Illegal 200-to-1,000 Resale Racket

The most damaging consequence of legacy ticketing loopholes was the rapid growth of an illegal black market, where opportunistic scalpers flipped official match passes at exorbitant prices.

During past tournaments, some people acquired inventory at low face values only to ruthlessly exploit passionate supporters by reselling those same tickets at hiked prices.

Taking direct aim at this predatory commercial exploitation ahead of AFCON 2027, Musonye issued an uncompromising warning against illegal ticket racketeering.

"But we are not going to allow what happened during CHAN: one individual buys about 100 tickets. And then, buying them at 200, you want to sell them at 1,000. That's holding an illegal business. We will not allow that to happen," he said.