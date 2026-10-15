Eliud Kipchoge Named Absa's Official World Tour Financial Partner

Absa Bank Kenya Marketing & Corporate Affairs Director Mwihaki Wachira, marathoner Eliud Kipchoge with Absa Bank Kenya Personal & Private Banking Director Moses Muthui during the unveiling of the partnership

Absa Bank Kenya Marketing & Corporate Affairs Director Mwihaki Wachira, marathoner Eliud Kipchoge with Absa Bank Kenya Personal & Private Banking Director Moses Muthui during the unveiling of the partnership

Fresh from his win at the 2026 Melbourne Marathon, where he also set a new course record, Eliud Kipchoge has been named Absa's official world tour financial partner

Absa Bank Kenya has announced a major new partnership with marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge, naming him the bank's Official World Tour Financial Partner.

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The deal, signed on 13 October 2026, brings together two well-known African success stories. Both sides state the partnership is built on shared values of ambition, discipline, and belief in human potential.

Kipchoge is widely considered the greatest marathon runner in history. He has won two Olympic gold medals and multiple World Marathon Major titles.

Eliud Kipchoge signs a commemorative shirt alongside Absa Bank Kenya Marketing & Corporate Affairs Director Mwihaki Wachira and Personal & Private Banking Director Moses Muthui during the unveiling of a landmark partnership.

He also became the first person ever to run a marathon in under two hours.

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He recently returned to Kenya following a win at the 2026 Melbourne Marathon, where he also set a new course record.

His journey, from rural Kenya to global sporting icon, has inspired millions. It's a story closely tied to his well-known phrase, "No Human Is Limited."

For Absa, that mindset fits neatly with its own goals. The bank noted it wants to help everyday customers achieve things that once felt out of reach, from buying a home to starting a business, funding education, or building long-term wealth.

Beyond athletics, Kipchoge is known for his work inspiring young people, promoting healthy living, and supporting community development. These are areas Absa notes it's also deeply invested in, particularly around youth empowerment, education, and entrepreneurship across Africa.

Why Absa chose Eliud Kipchoge

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Yusuf Omari, Managing Director and CEO of Absa Bank Kenya, explained the thinking behind the partnership.

Absa Bank Kenya Marketing & Corporate Affairs Director Mwihaki Wachira, marathoner Eliud Kipchoge with Absa Bank Kenya Personal & Private Banking Director Moses Muthui during the unveiling of a landmark partnership.

"Eliud Kipchoge's achievements extend beyond sport. He embodies possibility beyond limits. He is proof of what is possible when talent, discipline and purpose come together. As a proudly Pan-African organisation, we are inspired by his journey in athletics, from his early cross-country trials in Kenya to becoming one of the most decorated athletes in the world. Partnering with Eliud enables us to connect with our customers on a human level, inspiring everyday individuals, entrepreneurs and institutions to dream bigger and achieve their financial aspirations across Kenya and the rest of Africa," Omari said.

What Absa, Eliud Kipchoge partnership will look like

According to Absa, the collaboration will unfold through several initiatives. These include exclusive customer experiences, leadership talks, digital storytelling, wellness programmes and community projects, rolled out across the bank's operations in Africa.

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Mwihaki Wachira, Absa Bank Kenya's Marketing and Corporate Affairs Director, linked the partnership to the bank's broader mission.

"Inspired by our purpose of 'Empowering Africa's tomorrow together, one story at a time,' we believe that every individual has a story worth investing in and that, with the right support, people can achieve extraordinary things," Wachira said.

Eliud Kipchoge's take on Absa deal

Kipchoge welcomed the partnership as a natural extension of his long relationship with the bank.

"Success is never achieved alone. That is why I am proud to call Absa my partner and to feel their support as I run seven marathons on all seven continents in pursuit of my vision to make the world a running world. I have often defined teamwork as a group of people working together who trust each other. As a long-time Absa customer, that trust dates back many years. To continue this journey together is a very exciting moment for me," he said.

Through the partnership, Kipchoge is expected to remind people that success rarely comes from a single moment. Instead, it's built gradually, shaped by relationships, experiences and challenges long before anyone crosses a finish line.