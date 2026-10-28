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President William Ruto to make major national address

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 15:25 - 28 October 2026
President William Ruto will address the nation on Wednesday evening. (Image: Files)
The Head of State, who is on a two-day visit to Russia, is set to address the nation on Wednesday evening.
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President William Ruto is scheduled to deliver a significant address to the nation on Wednesday evening, according to an official communication from State House.

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In a press dispatch released on October 28, 2026, State House Press Secretary Emmanuel Talam confirmed that the Head of State's pre-recorded message will air at 6:00 PM East African Time.

The broadcast will be distributed digitally across all of President Ruto's primary social media channels, giving Kenyans both locally and abroad direct access to the briefing.

Public advised to tune in

"The announcement will stream simultaneously across the President's official social media platforms: YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok," Talam stated, encouraging both the press and the general public to tune in.

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State House withheld the specific agenda and topic of the address in the advisory, leaving the public to await the 6:00 PM broadcast to discover the focus of the President's remarks.

Ruto is in Moscow, Russia for two-day forum, that brings together African leaders and Russian officials to discuss trade, investment and economic cooperation.

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