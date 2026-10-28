UAE President confers the First Class Order of Zayed II on the Flydubai crew members involved in September’s in-flight incident, in recognition of their courageous efforts to ensure the safety of passengers. Hamdan bin Mohammed presented the honours

UAE President confers the First Class Order of Zayed II on the Flydubai crew members involved in September’s in-flight incident, in recognition of their courageous efforts to ensure the safety of passengers. Hamdan bin Mohammed presented the honours

Kenyan cabin crew David Kimotho and John Muchina honoured by UAE after mid-air emergency

The two helped manage the unfolding emergency in the cabin, including attending to the injured captain and maintaining order among frightened passengers. Their actions formed part of the wider response by crew members and passengers to secure the aircraft

Kenyan cabin crew members David Kimotho and John Muchina have received one of the United Arab Emirates’ national honours for their roles in helping secure a Flydubai aircraft during a mid-air emergency that left its captain injured and forced an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

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UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan conferred the First Class Order of Zayed II on crew members involved in the September 30 incident aboard Flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

The honours were presented on October 27 by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who commended the crew for their courage and sense of responsibility.

The award recognised their efforts to protect passengers during the incident.

UAE President confers the First Class Order of Zayed II on the flydubai crew members involved in September’s in-flight incident, in recognition of their courageous efforts to ensure the safety of passengers. The honours were presented by Hamdan bin Mohammed, who commended the crew’s actions and sense of responsibility. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) October 27, 2026

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Kimotho and Muchina were among the cabin crew who helped respond after an altercation broke out in the cockpit, according to accounts of the incident.

The emergency prompted an investigation by authorities in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

What happened aboard Flight FZ1073

The incident occurred aboard a Boeing 737 MAX operating Flydubai’s Dubai–Tel Aviv route on September 30.

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The aircraft departed Dubai International Airport at approximately 3:05am GMT, according to flight data reviewed by Reuters.

Israeli officials said the co-pilot attacked the captain with a knife and appeared to be attempting to crash the aircraft.

Saudi authorities subsequently confirmed that preliminary investigations indicated the co-pilot had assaulted the captain, leaving both pilots injured.

Flight-tracking data showed the aircraft losing more than 16,000 feet in just over 30 seconds during its most dramatic descent.

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The aircraft also transmitted emergency signals, including a code associated with unlawful interference, according to Reuters’ reconstruction of the incident.

The precise sequence of events inside the cockpit and the motive behind the confrontation remained under investigation.

Flydubai urged the public not to speculate while authorities worked to establish the facts.

Crew and passengers respond

As the emergency unfolded, passengers and crew members moved towards the front of the aircraft.

Accounts reported by Reuters said the injured captain managed to open the cockpit door, allowing people to enter and help restrain the co-pilot.

Kimotho and Muchina helped manage the unfolding emergency in the cabin, including attending to the injured captain and maintaining order among frightened passengers.

Their actions formed part of the wider response by crew members and passengers to secure the aircraft.

Two off-duty Flydubai pilots travelling aboard the flight also helped take control of the situation and bring the aircraft to a safe landing, according to accounts of the incident.

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The airline later thanked its captain, the pilots who secured and landed the aircraft, cabin crew and passengers who assisted.

The aircraft diverted to Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, north-western Saudi Arabia, where it landed safely at 9:45am local time.

Saudi authorities said the 174 passengers and eight crew members received the necessary care. Both the captain and co-pilot were taken to hospital for treatment.

What happened after the emergency landing?

Passengers remained in Tabuk while Flydubai arranged an alternative aircraft. Saudi authorities said they continued their journey at 5:40pm, while crew members returned to Dubai on a separate flight.

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The two pilots later travelled to Abu Dhabi after receiving medical clearance, accompanied by a UAE security team.

Flydubai confirmed that an official investigation was under way and that the incident had prompted the temporary suspension of flights to and from Israel at the request of authorities.

The airline said its immediate priority was supporting passengers and crew while cooperating with investigators.

The underlying reasons for the cockpit altercation were not established in its public statements.