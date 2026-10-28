Ruto-allied Rift Valley MP open to working with Gachagua - ‘No allegiance to political parties’

A Rift Valley MP, who is a staunch ally of President William Ruto, has not ruled out a collaboration with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Molo Member of Parliament Kuria Kimani has openly declared that he would have no hesitation defecting to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) should it capture power in the 2027 General Election.

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Kimani, who currently chairs the National Assembly Committee on Finance and National Planning and is considered a staunch backer of President William Ruto, reasoned that the primary objective of any politician is to be in government rather than sit on the opposition benches.

Speaking during an interview on a vernacular radio station on Tuesday morning, the lawmaker was pressed on whether United Democratic Alliance (UDA) figures would jump ship if the ruling party suffered defeat in 2027.

“Of course,” Kimani answered without hesitation as quoted by The Star.

Asked whether he would personally switch allegiance to Gachagua's camp right away should the former Deputy President emerge victorious, the Molo legislator was equally direct: “In the morning!”

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No loyalty in Kenyan politics

Molo MP Kimani Kuria

Defending his stance, Kimani asserted that political parties in Kenya are tools of convenience engineered to secure state power, rather than ideological entities commanding lifetime loyalty.

“This is a trend that has happened over the years. When politicians knew there is usually no allegiance to political parties, they board political vehicles for convenience,” he stated.

“All of us participate in elections to form government. No one goes to elections to go to opposition. We form coalitions so that we form government.”

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He noted that when candidates find themselves on the losing side, the natural political instinct in Kenya is to migrate toward the victors to safeguard their relevance and interests.

To illustrate his point, the lawmaker referenced the United Democratic Movement (UDM), emphasising how parties routinely pivot to join administrations regardless of their pre-election stances.

No one wants to be in opposition

Kimani Kuria, the National Assembly’s Finance Committee chair, at a press briefing shortly after Kenya Kwanza’s Parliamentary Group at State House on June 18, 2024.

He recalled how parties that were previously in opposition eventually aligned with past regimes under former President Uhuru Kenyatta, as well as the current broad-based administration.

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“The same has happened. If you look at the UDM party [which has technically been in opposition], this time they are in the broad-based government. During Uhuru’s time, they were in handshake; the other time they were in the Grand Coalition,” he added.

“There are no people or party which goes to elections so that they can be in opposition.”

Kimani further remarked that even after post-election friction and street protests, opposition factions almost inevitably seek avenues to negotiate their way into the corridors of power.

“That is why you see immediately after elections; the opposition’s main aim is to join government, despite creating some chaos like demonstrations in the initial stages,” he said.