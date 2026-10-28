Some photos captured members of the President’s family participating in a lively session of singing and dancing alongside a choir.

Some photos captured members of the President’s family participating in a lively session of singing and dancing alongside a choir.

Charlene Ruto, Husband Isaya Yunge Step Out With First Lady Rachel Ruto after Honeymoon

The inseparable couple were hand in hand as the members of the President’s family participated in a lively session of singing and dancing alongside a choir.

Charlene Ruto and her husband, Isaya Yunge, have appeared together in new photos shared on social media.

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The photos captured the inseparable couple together publicly in photos after their highly publicised wedding and honeymoon.

The couple were attending what seemed to be a church gathering at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi, where First Lady Rachel Ruto joined them.

Charlene Ruto and her husband, Isaya Yunge.

Some photos captured members of the President’s family participating in a lively session of singing and dancing alongside a choir.

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Charlene and Isaya appeared relaxed as they held hands and danced together, offering a glimpse into their life as newlyweds.

Charlene Ruto, Isaya Yunge share moments on dance floor

Charlene stood out in a bright pink floral midi dress paired with white heels, while her hair was styled in an elegant updo.

Isaya opted for a white blazer, black trousers and glasses, completing his look with a beaded bracelet.

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In one photograph, the couple were seen holding hands as they moved to the music, appearing comfortable in each other’s company.

Charlene Ruto and her husband, Isaya Yunge together with First Lady Rachel Ruto join a choir in song and dance.

Another image captured them seated beside each other during the gathering. Charlene wore a pink top and matching skirt, accessorised with pearl earrings, while Isaya appeared relaxed in his seat.

The photographs offered another glimpse of the couple following their recent wedding celebrations, which attracted public interest because of their connection to President William Ruto’s family.

First Lady Rachel Ruto attends gathering

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The First Lady was also present at the event and was photographed addressing attendees from a wooden lectern while holding a microphone.

First Lady Rachel Ruto.

She wore a long brown, and yellow-patterned dress as guests filled the hall behind her.

Many attendees appeared in coordinated blue outfits, while others wore a mix of colourful formal and traditional clothing.

The gathering brought together guests for what appeared to be a religious event featuring music, dancing and remarks from the speakers.

DJ Kezz shares photos of Charlene Ruto and husband

“The right room doesn’t just inspire you; it challenges you, grows you, and reminds you that you’re capable of so much more than you thought,” the caption read.