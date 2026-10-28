No more manual paperwork: KFS enforces digital clearance for forest products

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS), in partnership with the Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade), is transitioning all import and export processing for regulated forest products entirely to the National Electronic Single Window System (NESWS) / Trade Facilitation Platform (TFP).Effective October 31, 2026, all manual paperwork and physical permit processing at KFS station offices will be terminated in compliance with government automation directives

The Kenya Forest Service (KFS) has announced that all import and export processes for regulated forest products will transition entirely to the National Electronic Single Window System (NESWS).

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The landmark directive, issued jointly by KFS and the Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade), marks the official death knell for manual paperwork at physical station offices. Effective Saturday, October 31, 2026, all stakeholders within the forestry value chain must route their compliance through KenTrade’s digital portal.

A streamlined future for trade

The mandatory migration aligns with the Head of Public Service Circular Ref. OP/CAB/9/8A dated June 4, 2019, which mandates government agencies to automate and integrate services onto unified state platforms.

Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Alex Lemarkoko

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By onboarding onto the NESWS frequently referenced as the Trade Facilitation Platform (TFP) the government aims to strip away legacy bureaucratic bottlenecks that have historically plagued cross-border logistics.

According to the joint public notice, the digitization framework is engineered to accomplish three core national objectives: streamlining trade processes, enhancing supply-chain transparency and traceability, and drastically improving the efficiency of public service delivery.

"Effective October 31, 2026, the processing of KFS import and export permits for regulated forest products shall be undertaken electronically through TFP. The corresponding manual processes at KFS offices will no longer apply," the notice explicitly states.

What products are affected?

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The regulatory shift casts a wide net over commercial and industrial forestry stakeholders. The transition is not isolated to raw timber; it encompasses a comprehensive catalog of regulated wood and forest derivatives.

Under the new electronic rule, processing requirements apply to:

Timber, plywood, sawdust, and withies

Charcoal, bamboo, veneer, resin, and myrrh (gum)

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Tamarind, baobab, and Gum Arabic

Turpentine oils, rosin, and rosin acids

Any other regulated wood products bound by KFS regulatory controls and designated Harmonized System (HS) codes must also clear compliance via the single window. Furthermore, the transition incorporates key administrative instruments, including the No Objection Letter (Master Permit), import and export product applications, and all associated KFS permit fees.

Eliminating inefficiencies and red tape

For years, sector players have pointed to heavy administrative overhead, physical queues, and prolonged clearance schedules as major barriers to doing business. By pivoting entirely to the TFP, KFS and KenTrade expect to eliminate these vulnerabilities.

The digital transition is built to heavily minimize face-to-face interactions, cut down paperwork, and curtail the risks of document tampering or fraud.

"KFS and KenTrade remain committed to strengthening trade facilitation through digitalisation, reducing paperwork and in-person visits, improving transparency and revenue collection, and supporting the timely and efficient clearance of regulated forest products," the institutions noted.

What stakeholders must do now

With the October 31 deadline fast approaching, KFS is urging importers, exporters, clearing agents, transporters, partner government agencies, and members of the public to familiarize themselves immediately with the new digital environment.

PUBLIC NOTICE! https://t.co/B6TzQCfawU — Kenya Forest Service (@KeForestService) October 28, 2026

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