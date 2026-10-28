KUSCCO announces countrywide auction for land parcels and houses

The catalog includes vacant plots, maisonettes, bungalows, rental blocks, and incomplete structures located in regions such as Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Mombasa, Kisumu, and Nakuru, with auctions handled by Watts Auctions.

The Kenya Union of Savings and Credit Co-operatives (KUSCCO) Limited has published a sweeping public auction notice targeting land parcels, residential houses, and commercial buildings across multiple counties in November 2026.

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Issued through Watts Auctions, the catalog features an array of properties including vacant plots, residential maisonettes, bungalows, rental apartment blocks, commercial premises, and structures under construction. The targeted assets span Nairobi, Kajiado, Kiambu, Machakos, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kisumu, Kisii, Meru, Bungoma, Nakuru, and Siaya counties.

Property diversity across counties

The properties range from vast acreage to partially finished developments. Among the standout listings is a 4.1-hectare vacant plot located in Ngurunga, Kajiado County.

KUSCCO Centre

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Additional vacant plots are scattered throughout Kitengela, Olturoto, Kisaju, Ngong, and other parts of Kajiado.Residential options include three-bedroom maisonettes, four-bedroom bungalows, and multi-unit rental buildings.

Several commercial structures, such as established shops and a motor vehicle workshop, are also on the chopping block.

A number of properties are listed at various stages of completion. These include an incomplete residential building in Mombasa at 30% completion, a maisonette in Kajiado at 40% completion, a commercial block under construction in Kisumu at 40% completion, and another maisonette in Kitengela standing at 50% completion.

Other notable assets include rental blocks in Bungoma, a three-bedroom bungalow in Nakuru, residential property in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, and vacant land situated in Luanda Kotieno, Siaya County. Coastal properties feature vacant plots in Kilifi, Bamburi, and Kiembeni, alongside an incomplete residential building in Bombolulu and a mixed business-residential unit in Mombasa County.

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Scheduled auction dates and venues

Nairobi, Central, Kajiado, and Mount Kenya Regions: Wednesday, November 11, at Watts Auctions, View Park Towers, 9th Floor, Nairobi.Western, Nyanza, Rift Valley, and Kisii Regions: Friday, November 20, at the public park near Absa Bank in Kisumu town.

Coastal Region: Friday, November 27, at 11:00 AM at Watts Auctions, Canon Towers, 3rd Floor, Mombasa.

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Interested buyers can obtain specific land reference numbers, descriptions, acreage, and directions by contacting Watts Auctions at 0722 732717, 0724 892643, or 0779 947405, or by emailing wattsauctions16@gmail.com.

Background on KUSCCO's liquidation

KUSCCO’s current asset liquidation stems from government intervention that cancelled the cooperative’s registration amid deep liquidity challenges, as outlined in Gazette Notice No. 13997 dated August 31, 2026.

Liquidation involves seizing institutional control, recovering outstanding debts, and distributing proceeds to creditors via a structured framework.

Waithaka Ngaruiya of Waithaka and Associates was appointed liquidator on September 23, 2026, succeeding three initial government officials under Gazette Notice No. 15270. In an October 8 notice, the liquidator urged all KUSCCO creditors to submit complete details of their claims to the cooperative's head office or designated email addresses.

The notice warned that failing to submit proof of debt could lead to exclusion from preliminary distribution rounds.

Directives for borrowers and debtors

Even as the liquidation and property auctions press forward, KUSCCO has explicitly reminded active borrowers to continue servicing their outstanding credit facilities.

KUSCCO Ltd., currently under liquidation, has advertised 42 properties for public auction across Kenya. The properties include vacant plots, residential apartments, maisonettes, bungalows and commercial buildings. Auctions are scheduled for November 11, 20 and 27, 2026. https://t.co/9r7sqlEmtj — Mwango Capital (@MwangoCapital) October 28, 2026

“All debtors of KENYA UNION OF SAVINGS AND CREDIT CO-OPERATIVES UNION LIMITED (KUSCCO) are advised to continue paying their respective monthly instalments, as they fall due through the bank details as provided in the agreements between the debtors and KUSCCO,” the notice stated.

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