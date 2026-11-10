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Georgina Njenga Discharged from Rehab 40 Days after Admission Following Disturbing Health Crisis

Tunoi Kevin 06:09 - 10 November 2026
Georgina Njenga.
Georgina Njenga has been released from Chiromo Hospital Group after 40 days of treatment following a distressing public health crisis. The content creator thanked Kenyans for their support and revealed her plans to reunite with her daughter as she continues her recovery.
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Georgina Njenga has been discharged from a rehabilitation facility after spending 40 days receiving treatment and professional support following a public health crisis that sparked widespread concern.

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The content creator was admitted to Chiromo Hospital Group in Nairobi on October 2, 2026, after comedian and activist Eric Omondi joined her family in seeking help for her well-being.

Her recovery programme was initially expected to last 90 days. However, she was released on Monday, November 9, after making significant progress during her stay at the facility.

Georgina Njenga

Omondi announced her discharge, revealing that medical professionals had assessed her condition and cleared her to leave after completing the treatment recommended for her recovery.

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The early discharge meant that Georgina spent 40 days at the facility instead of the initially anticipated three-month period.

Following her release, the content creator expressed gratitude to Kenyans who had supported her and her family throughout the difficult period, acknowledging the love and encouragement she had received.

She also revealed that her immediate priority was to reunite with her daughter as she continued working towards her recovery.

Georgina Njenga with her daughter Astra.
Georgina Njenga with her daughter Astra.
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What happened to Georgina Njenga?

Georgina's health crisis attracted public attention in September 2026 after a video showing her in a visibly distressed condition outside a supermarket began circulating online.

The footage, reportedly recorded at around 4am, raised questions about her well-being and prompted concern among her followers.

The situation escalated when she shared a series of worrying messages on her Instagram Stories, some of which contained references to death and struggling to stay alive.

Her posts triggered widespread reactions, with Kenyans calling for her to receive immediate professional assistance.

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Georgina Njenga
Georgina Njenga

Comedian Eric Omondi later became involved after Georgina's family raised concerns about her condition. He worked alongside her mother to locate her and facilitate her admission to Chiromo Hospital Group on October 2.

At the time, the plan was for her to undergo a 90-day rehabilitation programme to support her recovery.

Georgina Njenga's difficult experience in rehab

Her time at the facility was reportedly challenging, with Georgina expressing dissatisfaction with aspects of her stay during the early stages of treatment.

About two weeks after her admission, she reportedly described the experience as difficult, citing isolation and pressure from people outside the facility.

Georgina Njenga
Georgina Njenga

Her situation also attracted controversy after unauthorised footage allegedly recorded inside the rehabilitation centre emerged online.

The leak drew criticism from several public figures, who questioned the decision to share private images of someone receiving treatment.

Radio presenter Oga Obinna was among those who condemned bloggers for circulating the footage, arguing that Georgina deserved privacy and compassion while dealing with a vulnerable period in her life.

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