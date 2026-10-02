Georgina Njenga: Kenyans express concern over content creator's wellbeing after social media outbursts

Georgina Njenga has been posting a series of unsettling messages.

Georgina Njenga has been posting a series of unsettling messages.

Georgina Njenga set off alarm bells among her followers after posting a string of deeply personal and unsettling messages on her Instagram Stories.

Kenyans are concerned at the health of content creator Georgina Njenga after she posted a series of unsettling messages.

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One of her posts made a striking reference to death, prompting followers to question her state of mind.

Other messages pointed at an ongoing situation involving her former partner Tyler Mbaya, known as Baha

Tyler Mbaya aka Baha

Georgina set off alarm bells among her followers after posting a string of deeply personal and unsettling messages on her Instagram Stories.

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The sequence of posts appeared on her Instagram stories on September 28. In that post, she wrote: "Fighting for my baby and life with Skoko, Clynchy and Tyler.”

Minutes later, she shared another update on her Instagram Stories. This second post explicitly referenced her own death.

“I told you guys I'm dying this year and you refusing to let me be with God," Georgina posted the eerie post.

The post went viral, making her fans express worry about her well-being.

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After the worrying post, a friend messaged her in DMs, asking if she was in the right state of mind.

Njenga subsequently shared a screenshot from the conversation, pointing to a possible interpersonal conflict.

After her public updates, a concerned friend reached out to offer support and advice about her well-being.

One user sent her a direct message emphasising her mental wellness and her child.

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The user wrote: "You matter more girl ... you, your mental health plus your baby... more.”

Georgina shared a screenshot of this conversation, openly laughing off the concern.

In early September, a video of Georgina Njenga standing outside a supermarket at 4am went viral, sparking widespread concern

Georgina Njenga with her daughter Astra.

Kenyans began speculating about her mental health after a gossip video questioning her well-being spread rapidly online

Georgina asked Kenyans to back off and cited reasons that left her followers with more questions.

She addressed the viral moment directly, pushing back against those drawing conclusions about her mental health.

Her message to the public was firm: Kenyans should leave her alone because they do not understand what she described as spiritual battles.

Her response did little to settle the debate, leaving many followers uncertain about what to make of the situation.

Georgina Njenga has built a career in Kenya’s digital entertainment space through YouTube, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

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Her online journey has also put her personal life in the public eye, particularly her relationship with actor and content creator Tyler Mbaya, popularly known as Baha, and their daughter.