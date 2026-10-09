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Georgina Njenga: Why access to content creator is limited as she recovers

Tunoi Kevin 06:55 - 09 October 2026
Georgina Njenga.
Content creator Georgina Njenga is receiving care at a hospital under a 90-day programme, with visits limited to her mother and daughter as fans are urged to give her space to recover.
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Growing questions over who can actually see content creator Georgina Njenga during her hospital stay have prompted comedian and activist Eric Omondi to step in and set the record straight.

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Georgina is currently receiving care at Chiromo Hospital Group in Lavington, Nairobi, under an arrangement that limits her visitors to just two people.

Georgina Njenga

Why King Bizzy was denied access

That restriction became an issue after her ex-boyfriend, content creator King Bizzy, claimed he had been turned away. He alleged that Georgina herself had told him she felt unsafe around him.

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King Bizzy with Georgina Njenga

King Bizzy took his frustration public, calling on Eric to explain exactly who was being permitted to see her.

Eric firmly addressed the issue.

"Yes...Only the mother and the daughter can see her for now. Let's give her space and time to recover," he wrote.

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The backlash to King Bizzy's demands was swift. Fans rallied behind Georgina, arguing that someone just beginning treatment shouldn't be made to navigate public pressure over who gets to visit her.

Why doctors support limited visits early on

Health professionals following the case have echoed that sentiment, pointing out that restricting visitors in the opening stretch of a 90-day inpatient programme is common clinical practice.

The thinking behind it is straightforward: fewer outside triggers, more room to actually heal.

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Friends close to Georgina reinforced the same message in a TikTok clip of their own.

"Ni the parents ndio wanaitikiwa waende waone Georgina. And if you go there, you should be in a position to ask, useme wewe ni nani na nimekuja kuona Georgina," one of them explained, stressing that Georgina remained safe.

Georgina Njenga.

How Georgina ended up at Chiromo Hospital

Before her admission, Georgina had been seen outside GTC Westlands in visible distress. Prior to that, she was spotted outside a shopping mall, and her actions sparked concern.

For Eric, that moment was a wake-up call he couldn't ignore.

"We watched Stoopid Boy deteriorate before our We will not lose another person," he said, adding that "her daughter needs her and she is ni okay at all."

Eric eventually tracked Georgina down on October 2, finding her together with her mother, Alice Wairiru. From there, he escorted her straight to Chiromo Hospital Group.

Clips from that first day capture a gentler side of the story: Eric handing her fruit, helping her slip into a hoodie, the two of them strolling the hospital grounds.

"Day 1 of 90... The 1st days are the hardest, but our sister will come out victorious," he wrote beneath the post.

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