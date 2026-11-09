Paul Mackenzie (Left) and American preacher Jim Jones (Left) The duo led doomsday cult religions that saw hundreds lose their lives.

Paul Mackenzie (Left) and American preacher Jim Jones (Left) The duo led doomsday cult religions that saw hundreds lose their lives.

Inside Deadly World of Doomsday Cults and How Religious Extremism Turned Jonestown, Shakahola Into Mass Death Tragedies

More than 900 people died on November 18, 1978, after American preacher Jim Jones directed members of his Peoples Temple movement to consume a cyanide-laced drink in Guyana. In Kenya, self-styled pastor Paul Mackenzie instructed his followers to fast in preparation for meeting Jesus and reaching heaven before the end of the world.

Doomsday religious movements have been linked to some of the deadliest mass killings in modern history.

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The 1978 Jonestown massacre in Guyana and Kenya's Shakahola tragedy exposing how apocalyptic teachings, charismatic leaders and coercive control can turn promises of salvation into mass death.

Separated by nearly 45 years and thousands of kilometres, the two cases share disturbing similarities, including the isolation of followers, unquestioning obedience to religious leaders and the deaths of hundreds of children and adults.

In Jonestown, more than 900 people died on November 18, 1978, after American preacher Jim Jones directed members of his Peoples Temple movement to consume a cyanide-laced drink.

American preacher Jim Jones the leader of Peoples Temple.

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In Kenya, investigations into the Shakahola Forest deaths revealed a religious movement led by self-styled pastor Paul Mackenzie, whose followers were instructed to fast in preparation for meeting Jesus and reaching heaven before the end of the world.

Authorities have recovered hundreds of bodies from Shakahola Forest, while Mackenzie is also facing a separate case involving 52 deaths at another location. The wider suspected death toll stands at about 500.

The two tragedies have become stark examples of the dangers posed by religious movements in which leaders claim extraordinary spiritual authority and followers are encouraged to surrender their independence.

Jonestown: American preacher who led hundreds to their deaths

Jim Jones founded the Peoples Temple in the United States during the 1950s, initially attracting followers through messages of racial equality, social justice and communal living.

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The movement later expanded in California before Jones relocated hundreds of members to Guyana, where he established Jonestown, an agricultural settlement in a remote part of the South American country.

Jim Jones relocated hundreds of members to Guyana, where he established Jonestown.

The settlement was presented as an alternative society, but reports from former members described beatings, forced labour, intimidation and restrictions on freedom. Some former followers also alleged that Jones used threats and psychological manipulation to maintain control over the community.

Concerned about reports of abuse, US Congressman Leo Ryan travelled to Jonestown in November 1978 to investigate conditions and speak to residents who wanted to leave.

On November 18, Ryan and members of his delegation were attacked by armed members of the Peoples Temple at the Port Kaituma airstrip. Ryan, three journalists and one Temple defector were killed.

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Following the attack, Jones gathered his followers at the compound and directed them to consume a poisoned drink. More than 900 people, including over 200 children, died.

The event is commonly described as the Jonestown massacre, although the deaths involved a combination of mass poisoning, coercion and other killings.

On November 18, 1978, American preacher Jim Jones directed members of his Peoples Temple movement to consume a cyanide-laced drink.

Jones was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head on the same day. He never stood trial or received a criminal sentence for the deaths.

The FBI subsequently investigated the killings and helped build a case against Larry Layton, a Temple member who was convicted in the United States for his role in the attack at the airstrip.

Shakahola: Promise of heaven through fasting

Nearly five decades later, Kenya was confronted with a comparable tragedy when authorities began uncovering bodies in Shakahola Forest, near Malindi in Kilifi County, in April 2023.

Forensic experts and homicide detectives carry the bodies of suspected members of Good News International Church after their remains were exhumed from graves in Shakahola forest Kilifi County on April 22, 2023. [Photo: Reuters]

The investigation centred on Mackenzie, the founder of Good News International Church, who had persuaded followers to abandon aspects of ordinary life and relocate to the forest.

Prosecutors said Mackenzie instructed members to starve themselves and their children to reach heaven before the end of the world.

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Investigators recovered hundreds of bodies from shallow graves and other locations in the forest. Some victims had died from severe starvation, while investigations also uncovered evidence of other forms of violence.

Police officers retrieve bodies at Shakahola Forest in Kilifi county

The High Court in Mombasa found Mackenzie and his co-accused criminally responsible for deaths covered by the murder trial. Evidence presented in court described how victims were threatened, beaten or confined to ensure compliance with the fasting instructions.

On November 6, 2026, Mackenzie was sentenced to 200 years in prison for the murders of 190 children and one adult. Twenty-eight co-accused were also convicted and received prison sentences.

The sentence marked a significant difference from the Jonestown case, where Jones died before he could face trial.

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Shakahola Massacre Ruling: Paul Mackenzie and 28 Co-Accused Found Guilty of 191 Murders PHOTO: COURTESY

Mackenzie has denied forcing followers to starve, but the court rejected his defence in the murder case. He also faces separate proceedings concerning 52 deaths reported at another location.

Similarities between Jonestown and Shakahola

Despite their different circumstances, the two tragedies reveal recurring patterns associated with destructive doomsday movements.

Charismatic leadership and religious authority

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Jones and Mackenzie built followings around religious messages that promised a better existence or salvation. Their followers came to rely heavily on the leaders' interpretations of spiritual teachings.

Such authority can become dangerous when questioning instructions is portrayed as disobedience or a threat to one's salvation.

Isolation and control

Jonestown was established in a remote part of Guyana, while Mackenzie's followers gathered in Shakahola Forest.

In both cases, the isolated settings became central to the tragedies. Separation from ordinary community life and outside scrutiny made it more difficult for vulnerable followers to seek help or challenge the leaders' instructions.

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Apocalyptic teachings

Both movements invoked beliefs about salvation and the world beyond ordinary life.

Kenya police officers stand guard as the bodies of suspected members of a Christian cult named as Good News International Church are exhumed in Shakahola forest in Kenya, April 22, 2023.Stringer/Reuters

At Jonestown, Jones presented the collective deaths as a response to an impending threat and a revolutionary act. In Shakahola, followers were told that fasting would prepare them to reach heaven and meet Jesus.

Although the teachings and methods differed, both cases demonstrate how extreme religious interpretations can be used to justify practices that end in mass death.

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Children among the victims

One of the most disturbing similarities is the number of children who died.

More than 200 children were among those killed at Jonestown. In Shakahola, 190 children were included among the victims covered by Mackenzie's murder trial.

Police IG Japhet Koome and DCI Mohamed Amin at Shakahola Forest

Children cannot be assumed to have freely chosen such outcomes, particularly where adults control their access to food, movement and protection. Their deaths underscore the distinction between voluntary religious observance and coercion that results in criminal harm.

Warning about dangers of destructive cults

The Jonestown and Shakahola tragedies demonstrate that the danger does not lie simply in holding unconventional religious beliefs. It emerges when leaders use their authority to justify violence, restrict freedom, exploit vulnerable followers or place children in life-threatening situations.

Detectives in an exhumation exercise at the Shakahola forest

Both cases also raise questions about the responsibility of authorities to respond to credible allegations of abuse before they escalate into mass casualties.