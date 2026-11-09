Kamukunji Recreation Park 95% complete ahead of President Ruto’s official opening

The transformation of Kamukunji Grounds into Kamukunji Recreation Park is now 95% complete, awaiting the President William Ruto's official opening

The transformation of Kamukunji Grounds into Kamukunji Recreation Park is now 95% complete, awaiting the President William Ruto's official opening

With the project reported to be 95 per cent complete, attention now turns to the remaining works and the planned presidential opening. The redevelopment forms part of broader efforts to regenerate the Nairobi River corridor and reclaim public spaces for community use

The transformation of Nairobi’s historic Kamukunji Grounds into a modern recreation park is 95 per cent complete, with the facility awaiting an official opening by President William Ruto.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Located in Nairobi’s Kamukunji area, the 7.27-acre site has undergone a major facelift that has introduced sporting facilities, learning spaces and recreational amenities, while retaining its significance in Kenya’s political history.

The redevelopment is intended to turn the grounds into a community hub for sports, culture and youth engagement, while creating space for social interaction and economic activity among residents of surrounding neighbourhoods.

Among the facilities nearing completion are an 11-a-side football pitch, a seven-a-side playing field, basketball courts and a boxing ring.

The park also includes a community centre fitted with a library, an information technology laboratory and a recording studio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The transformation of Kamukunji Grounds into Kamukunji Recreation Park is now 95% complete, awaiting the President William Ruto's official opening

The facilities are intended to provide young people with access to learning resources, digital skills and creative production spaces.

Other amenities include an amphitheatre for public gatherings and performances, landscaped gardens, children's play areas, paved walkways, solar-lit open spaces and water points.

The improvements extend beyond recreation. Enhanced drainage infrastructure and retaining walls have been installed to help control flooding, protect the riverbanks and improve the surrounding environment as part of the wider Nairobi Rivers regeneration programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The project brings together urban renewal and environmental restoration, with the Nairobi Rivers Commission coordinating the multi-agency programme involving government institutions, technical teams and community stakeholders.

The commission identifies Kamukunji as a priority site for reclaiming underutilised public land and improving access to safe community spaces along the Nairobi River corridor.

From Saba Saba rally ground to recreation park

The redevelopment carries particular significance because Kamukunji Grounds occupies an important place in Kenya's struggle for political pluralism.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The transformation of Kamukunji Grounds into Kamukunji Recreation Park is now 95% complete, awaiting the President William Ruto's official opening

The planned rally had been opposed by the government, with key organisers Kenneth Matiba and Charles Rubia arrested before the demonstrations.

Despite the crackdown, protesters gathered at Kamukunji and elsewhere, making the day a defining moment in the country's pro-democracy movement.

The events helped intensify pressure for political reforms, culminating in the restoration of multi-party politics in 1991.

Its continued recognition as a protected national heritage site is central to the government's stated intention to balance historical preservation with modern public infrastructure.