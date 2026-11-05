Kenya’s paid internship programme: The Sh20,000 - 25,000 monthly pay and January 2027 start

The Public Service Commission manages centralized government internship cohorts for various state department (Image: Files)

The Public Service Commission manages centralized government internship cohorts for various state department (Image: Files)

The government plans to place 50,000 young graduates in paid internships from January 2027, offering monthly stipends of between Sh20,000 and Sh25,000. The programme is expected to cover public institutions and private companies, with the government meeting the payment costs.

For thousands of young Kenyans leaving universities, colleges and TVET institutions without work experience, the initiative could provide an entry point into the job market.

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The programme is an expansion of the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP), which the Public Service Commission (PSC) first introduced in the 2019/2020 financial year.

The existing scheme has been running across government ministries, departments, agencies and other public institutions.

PSC Chairperson Francis Meja recently said the government intends to increase the annual intake from about 8,000 to 50,000 interns from January 2027.

Meja has asked state corporations, public universities and other government institutions to identify available positions and submit their staffing needs to the Commission.

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The aim is to bring internships that have previously been managed separately by different public agencies under a more coordinated national framework.

President William Ruto has also indicated that the programme will grow beyond the initial intake.

The government intends to increase the number of placements to 100,000 and eventually 200,000 over the next two to three years.

On November 5, Ruto said more than 150,000 applications had been received within 24 hours of the opportunities being announced.

Francis Meja is the current Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC) of Kenya appointed by President William Ruto for a six-year term on 27 February 2026 (Image: Files)

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Who can apply?

The expanded initiative targets young people graduating from universities, colleges and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

This opens the proposed programme to a broader range of qualifications than a scheme limited to university degree holders.

Graduates are expected to be placed in organisations where they can gain practical experience related to their training.

However, the government has yet to publish a comprehensive set of eligibility rules for the full 50,000 intake.

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Details such as the applicable age limit, qualification levels, graduation dates, application deadline and any restrictions based on previous internship experience should be confirmed in the official recruitment notice.

The PSC's existing internship guidelines provide a useful reference.

They generally target unemployed Kenyan graduates from recognised training institutions, including degree and diploma holders, who have not gained relevant work experience or benefited from a similar programme.

They also provide for graduates undertaking internships required by professional bodies.

These are the standing rules for the existing public service scheme, not a substitute for the final criteria governing the expanded intake.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) is currently recruiting 6,000 interns (Cohort 2) for the State Department for Housing and Urban Development under the Affordable Housing Programme (Image: Files)

How much will interns earn?

Ruto has put the monthly stipend at between Sh20,000 and Sh25,000.

The government will finance the payments, including for successful candidates placed in private companies.

This means participating private-sector employers are expected to provide workplace exposure and supervision without taking over the announced stipend obligation.

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The existing PSC framework ordinarily provides for a 12-month internship, although the final terms for the expanded programme should be checked against the new recruitment guidelines.

The placements are intended to provide practical training, professional mentorship and exposure to actual workplace responsibilities.

PSC officials have raised concerns that some interns in previous programmes were instead assigned errands and routine office tasks unrelated to their qualifications.

The Commission has urged public institutions to give interns meaningful work and proper professional guidance.

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Where should graduates apply?

The government has said applications are being handled through a digital platform.

The PSC's established recruitment portal is psckjobs.go.ke, while its official website provides information on the Public Service Internship Programme.

Applicants should follow the specific advertisement and instructions issued by the Commission rather than rely on forwarded links or unofficial recruitment agents.

No applicant should pay an intermediary to secure an internship.

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