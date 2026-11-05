Inside KNEC’s 2026 KJSEA payouts: Rates, allowances, and marking schedules

Following the conclusion of the 2026 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) examinations, focus has shifted heavily toward the financial compensation package prepared for the teachers tasked with marking the national tests.

The assessment cycle for Grade 9 learners wrapped up following written examinations administered from October 26 to October 30, 2026.

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This followed a series of practical projects initiated earlier in May 2026, marking a critical milestone in the country's Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) transition.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba officially confirmed the registration figures during the launch of national assessments in Makindu, Makueni County, on October 26.

CS Ogamba noted that a total of 3,634,846 candidates and learners were registered across various national examinations and assessments for the 2026 academic calendar.

Education CS Julius Ogamba and Ministry of Education officials during the release of the first-ever Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) results at the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) offices at Mitihani House, Nairobi.(Image:MOE)

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Breaking down the numbers, the Ministry of Education registered 1,380,463 candidates for the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), 1,206,028 learners for the KJSEA, and 1,048,355 candidates for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Highlighting the significance of the intermediate level assessment, CS Ogamba stated:

“KPSEA assesses learners’ progress at the end of grade 6, while KJSEA provides an important measure of competencies acquired by Grade 9 learners as they prepare to transition to Senior School.”

With the testing phase completed, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has officially released the payment structure detailing how participating examiners will be compensated for their time, workload, and logistical expenses.

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The KNEC 2026 KJSEA examiner payment structure

Teachers selected to participate in the marking exercise have been notified of the structured remuneration rates. Examiners are scheduled to report to designated marking centers, such as Mang’u High School, starting Monday, November 9, 2026.

According to official communications issued by the council, the remuneration model comprises four primary components:

Coordination Fee: Sh250 per day spent at the marking center.

Basic Fee: A one-off payment of Sh1,500 allocated to each participating examiner.

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Script Fee: Sh35 paid for every individual script marked.

Travel Allowance: Varies depending on the examiner’s specific workstation and distance traveled to the center.

An examiner's final take-home pay is directly calculated using a combination of the total volume of scripts handled, the number of days spent actively participating at the marking venue, and the applicable transit allowances.

To put the workload into perspective, an examiner who successfully marks 200 scripts will earn Sh7,000 from the script rate alone. If that same examiner stays at the center for a 10-day period, the daily coordination fee adds an extra Sh2,500. Combined with the one-off basic payment of Sh1,500, the baseline earnings reach Sh11,000, exclusive of travel reimbursements.

Scope of the per-script payment

KNEC has clarified that the KSh35 per-script rate is all-inclusive. It is designed to cover the entire lifecycle of the marking workflow.

Specifically, the rate covers:

Physical script marking and scoring.

Entering and recording marks.

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Electronic data capture.

Cross-checking and verification.

Adjudication processes.

Comprehensive report writing.

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Because the per-script rate accounts for these administrative and clerical stages, examiners will not receive separate, standalone disbursements for data capture or adjudication tasks.

Verifying centres and reporting requirements

For teachers who have been selected for the 2026 KJSEA marking exercise, verifying individual deployment details is a crucial next step.

All assigned marking venues, reporting dates, and specific time slots are detailed in the official KNEC examiner invitation and reporting instructions. These documents also outline mandatory administrative requirements, such as documentation and travel logistics.

Educators who have not received their digital notifications or are experiencing trouble accessing their invitation letters are advised to check the primary email addresses and phone numbers they used during the initial application process.

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Alternatively, affected teachers can reach out directly to their respective Sub-County Director of Education (SCDE) offices or contact the KNEC examination administration division for immediate assistance.