Isaya Yunge: Age, Businesses, Education, Family and Net Worth of Charlene Ruto’s Soon-to-be Husband

President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene Ruto is set to wed her fiancé Isaya Yunge in Mwanza but who is the Tanzanian tech entrepreneur who stole her heart?

President William Ruto’s daughter Charlene Ruto is set to officially tie the knot with her Tanzanian fiancé Isaya Yunge in what will be a grand wedding.

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There are conflicting dates on when the wedding will take place but multiple reports claim it will be on Friday, November 6 in Mwanza, Yunge’s hometown.

Yunge was first thrust into the spotlight in August this year following his grand engagement ceremony to Charlene held at President Ruto’s home in Kilgoris.

Since then, Yunge has become a celebrity and he has made himself even more popular among Kenyans due to his tendency to post his fiancé and his work on social media.

So, who is Isaya Yunge?

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Isaya Yunge’s Age

Isaya Yunge is a Tanzanian technology entrepreneur who was born in Mwanza on March 23, 1990.

Isaya Yunge’s Family

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While he is set to marry into a ‘royal family,’ Isaya Yunge was not born in wealth. He had a difficult childhood as his parents separated when he was young.

He was raised by his grandmother and spent part of his childhood herding goats and cattle and working around rice plantations. He would start school relatively late, at the age of seven.

Isaya Yunge’s Education

While he started school late, Isaya Yunge was determined to make the most of it and after secondary education, he studied Insurance and Risk Management at the Institute of Finance Management in Dar es Salaam, earning a Bachelor of Science degree.

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Yunge later had training at the Swedish Institute on sustainable business models and has pursued studies in leading change at Cambridge.

Isaya Yunge’s Business Ventures

Isaya Yunge has built a rich portfolio in the tech industry as he is the co-founder and CEO of SomaApps Technologies, the company behind SomaApp, a mobile platform that connects African students with scholarships.

‎Yunge was encouraged to venture into technology by a burning desire to use digital tools to solve problems affecting young people with SomaApp developed after his team realised that many local and international scholarships go unclaimed because potential beneficiaries do not know they even exist.

‎The platform therefore helps bring scholarship opportunities while matching them with students who may qualify.

‎Besides SomaApp, Yunge is also the founder of KAYA, a smart speaker that uses artificial intelligence to collect Africa-related data, and Somafit, a smartwatch designed to monitor health indicators, including blood pressure, and heart rate in real time.

Isaya Yunge’s Net Worth

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Isaya Yunge’s net worth has not been officially disclosed but industry estimates place his business portfolio at between $3 million (Ksh389 million) and $5 million (Ksh649 million).

Awards won by Isaya Yunge

Isaya Yunge has been recognised for his work in the tech sector with a number of awards. In 2017, his startup won the GSMA Mobile Money Africa Hackathon award for best startup in Africa and he was later included in Forbes Africa’s 30 Under 30.

The following year, Yunge received the Queen’s Young Leaders Award from the late Queen Elizabeth II for using technology to develop sustainable solutions and strengthen communities, and in 2019, he was named among Tanzania’s 50 most influential young people.

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This came after Yunge had landed leadership roles when he was young. ‎In 2006, he was elected chairperson of the Junior Council of the United Republic of Tanzania and was also a speaker at a G8 Summit after being selected as a UNICEF Africa Youth Ambassador.

Isaya Yunge and Charlene Ruto’s Relationship

It is not certain when and how Isaya Yunge and Charlene Ruto met but the 36-year-old is three years older than his soon-to-be wife, who studied Communication at Daystar University and later earned an MBA in Hospitality Management from a Swiss institution.

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