Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal football icon makes shocking announcement

Portugal football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has made a surprise decision just one month after a fallout with his national team coach.

Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo has officially announced his retirement from international football at the age of 41, bringing down the curtain on an extraordinary 23-year journey with the national team.

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Since making his senior debut against Kazakhstan in August 2003, Ronaldo evolved into international football’s most prolific marksman. Over 234 appearances for Portugal, the forward registered a record-breaking 146 goals.

He famously captained the Seleçao to their maiden major international trophy at Euro 2016, alongside lifting the UEFA Nations League in 2019 and 2025.

His departure follows a turbulent period with the national setup. Last month, Ronaldo walked out of the squad's camp after remaining an unused substitute during a clash with Norway, publicly alleging that newly-appointed manager Jorge Jesus had broken commitments made to him.

The Portuguese Football Federation subsequently issued the veteran a 30-day ban—which expired ahead of the November fixtures—and handed him a symbolic fine of €255 (Ksh37,337).

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Cristiano Ronaldo bids goodbye to Portugal

Ronaldo revealed his decision via an emotional video shared across his social media platforms. He will now channel his efforts solely into club football with Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr, where he sits just 15 strikes away from reaching a monumental career target of 1,000 goals.

Read Cristiano Ronaldo’s Retirement Statement in Full:

“The day has arrived for me to surrender the number 7 shirt for our national team. I have never viewed it as belonging solely to me. For 23 years, it was an immense privilege and an enormous responsibility to wear it, to defend it, and to carry it across stadiums worldwide.

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“Now, the moment has come to hand it over to the next generation. It was by no means an easy decision. Some choices cannot be made by logic alone; they must come from the heart.

“A path that began in August 2003 and transformed my life forever has reached its conclusion. Looking back on my time representing our country, I see far more than matches, goals, records, or silverware.

“I see people. I see members of the Portuguese diaspora across the globe who, for 90 minutes, felt connected to home. I see millions of compatriots whom I have never met, yet who became an integral part of my life. Football, ultimately, is far greater than just a sport—it is about human connection.

Triumphs and tribulations of a 23-year journey

Cristiano Ronaldo. | Credit: Imago

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“Throughout my years with the national team, I consistently pushed beyond my limits. I wanted to win, to improve, and to make history. I demanded everything of myself, constantly striving for more and believing we could achieve greater heights. I left everything on the pitch for this jersey.

“There were unforgettable days and magical nights. There were triumphs etched forever in memory, alongside painful defeats that still leave a mark.

“I made mistakes. I experienced hardship. There were moments when I fell short of giving our people what they longed for. Yet I never stopped fighting, and I never lost the profound pride of wearing Portugal’s colours.

“Over this journey, I came to realise something fundamental: goals fade, trophies find their place in museums, and records are made to be broken. But what time can never erase is the affection we leave behind in people’s hearts. If I brought you joy, if one of my goals sparked a hug, helped ease a burden, or made you proud of our nation, then every sacrifice was worth it. That is the essence of being Portuguese—we endure together, we rise together, and we believe again.