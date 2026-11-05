Dr Ben Kajwang wins Global Change Makers Award after National Hero recognition

College of Insurance Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr Ben Kajwang has received the 7th Global Change Makers Award

College of Insurance Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr Ben Kajwang has received the 7th Global Change Makers Award

The Global Change Makers Award adds to the recognitions received by Kajwang in 2026, following his national honour and the Bobea Leadership Award

College of Insurance Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr Ben Kajwang has received the 7th Global Change Makers Award, adding an international recognition to a year in which he was also named a National Hero of Kenya.

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According to the award announcement, Kajwang is the first Kenyan chief executive officer to receive the honour, which is organised by Project 100 and recognises leadership in corporate governance, education and social impact.

The award follows his recognition during the 63rd Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, 2026, when President William Ruto conferred on him the National Hero honour at Uasin Gishu State Lodge.

Kajwang was listed as Hero No. 186 among 264 honourees in the category of Scholarship, Professionalism and Research.

College of Insurance Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr Ben Kajwang has received the 7th Global Change Makers Award

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His recognition cited his contribution to the development of the insurance sector in Kenya and across Africa.

A Year of Professional Recognition

His latest award follows the Bobea Leadership Award, which he received in July 2026 for his work in governance and leadership.

Kajwang has held several leadership positions in the insurance industry, including serving as president of the African Insurance Organisation (AIO) between 2022 and 2023.

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He previously chaired the Association of Insurance Trainers and Educators in Africa, serving from 2014 to 2022.

His other roles include membership of the Africa Re Foundation Council, board membership at the AIO Foundation and serving as an executive board member and chair of the Human Resource Committee at the Organisation of Eastern and Southern African Insurers (OESAI).

He has also chaired the Technical Committee at Kenya's Policyholders Compensation Fund.

Work in Insurance Education

At the College of Insurance, Kajwang has overseen initiatives aimed at strengthening professional training and insurance education.

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He also spearheaded the development of the Edge Hotel and Convention Centre, a five-star facility that hosted the 48th African Insurance Organisation Conference.

College of Insurance Director and Chief Executive Officer Dr Ben Kajwang has received the 7th Global Change Makers Award

His academic and professional credentials include a PhD in Strategic Management, the Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute qualification (ACII) in the United Kingdom, and membership and fellowship qualifications from insurance and risk management institutions in the UK, Uganda and Kenya.

Kajwang has authored nine books and more than 70 academic papers.

His work in insurance education and professional development has extended to Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi and other countries in the COMESA region.

He has also been involved in training more than 8,500 pension trustees and 5,500 insurance professionals.