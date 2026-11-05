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Bayern Munich vs Ajax tickets: Prices start at Sh2,500 as sales open

Ndunyu Joseph 16:33 - 05 November 2026
Bayern Munich Vs Ajax. (Image: Talanta Sports City)
The January 5 encounter will feature Bayern Munich of Germany and Ajax Amsterdam of the Netherlands, with both clubs having committed to fielding their strongest possible first-team line-ups, according to the ministry.
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Tickets for the historic Bayern Munich vs Ajax encounter at the Raila Odinga International Stadium will go on sale on Thursday, November 5, at 6pm, with prices starting at Sh2,500.

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The Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports announced that tickets will be available exclusively through the official Talanta Sports City website, www.TalantaSportsCity.com.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday, January 5, 2027, when the newly inaugurated stadium at Talanta Sports City will host the two European clubs.

Tickets will be released in phases across multiple seating categories, according to the ministry. Supporters have been encouraged to purchase during the announced sales windows, as availability in sold-out categories cannot be guaranteed in subsequent phases.

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How to buy Bayern Munich vs Ajax tickets

Fans can purchase tickets through the official Talanta Sports City website by selecting the match and their preferred seating category.

The platform allows supporters to select the number of tickets they want before using the 'Find my seats' option to choose available seats.

According to the ticketing website, groups of up to four people can secure seats side by side. Larger groups will be allocated seating blocks close to one another, although they may not all sit together.

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Payments can be made through M-Pesa or a debit or credit card. The platform displays the full amount, including the processing fee, before the buyer completes the transaction.

Tickets are sent to buyers through SMS and email immediately after successful payment.

Supporters can also retrieve their tickets through the website's 'My tickets' section by logging in using the phone number or email address provided during the purchase.

No re-entry policy for the match

Organisers have also announced a no-re-entry policy for the inaugural match.

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This means supporters who enter the stadium and have their tickets scanned will not be allowed to leave and return using the same ticket.

Fans have therefore been advised to ensure they have everything they need before entering the venue.

The ministry has warned supporters against purchasing tickets through unofficial channels, urging them to use the designated website and make payments only to verified accounts to avoid fraudulent transactions.

Premium hospitality packages

Skyboxes and premium hospitality packages will also be available for supporters seeking exclusive matchday experiences.

The ministry said enquiries and bookings for the packages should be directed through the dedicated hospitality contact provided in its official announcement.

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