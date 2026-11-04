UAE Property Developer Reportage Group Advances 819 Nairobi Apartments Worth KSh 6 Billion

UAE-based Reportage Group is advancing three Nairobi developments worth over KSh 6 billion as Group Managing Director Andrea Nucera signals plans to further expand the developer's footprint in Kenya.

UAE-based real estate developer Reportage Group is considering expanding its investments in Kenya as it advances three residential and hospitality developments in Nairobi valued at more than KSh 6 billion.

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The company’s Group Managing Director, Andrea Nucera, led a senior delegation on a recent visit to Kenya to assess progress on its existing projects and explore potential sites for future developments.

The team toured DG JKIA, DG West and Enzo Residence, which collectively comprise 819 residential and hotel apartments across Nairobi.

L–R: Jayendra Vala, CEO, Reportage Kenya; Andrea Nucera, Group Managing Director, Reportage Group; and Elly Owuor, Chairman, Reportage Kenya.

DG West and DG JKIA are currently under construction, while Enzo Residence was launched in August 2026.

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The visit provided an opportunity for the group’s leadership to review construction progress, engage with its local team and assess opportunities to increase its presence in Kenya's property market.

“Kenya is an important market for Reportage Group, and our experience here reinforces our confidence in its long-term potential. As we progress with our existing developments, we are also exploring opportunities to expand our presence through additional projects,” Nucera said.

He added that the company intended to focus on developments that respond to changing market needs while incorporating technology and sustainable construction practices to improve efficiency, resource management and the long-term performance of its properties.

Reportage Group's three Nairobi property projects

The developer's Nairobi portfolio includes two hotel apartment developments and one residential project targeting homeowners and investors.

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Located along Mombasa Road, DG JKIA comprises 273 hotel apartments, with its location providing access to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and the Standard Gauge Railway corridor.

L–R: Andrea Nucera, Group Managing Director, Reportage Group; Jayendra Vala, CEO, Reportage Kenya; and Alkesh Rajput, Regional CEO – Sales & Commercial, Africa, Reportage Group, during a site tour alongside other stakeholders.

The developer said more than 90% of the units had been sold, with completion scheduled for June 2027.

DG West, located along Sports Road in Westlands, comprises 200 hotel apartments and is also under construction.

The third development, Enzo Residence, is located in Riverside and features 346 apartments comprising studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units.

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Together, the projects represent a development programme valued at more than KSh 6 billion, reflecting the group's growing investment in Nairobi's residential and hospitality property segments.

Reportage expands African property investment

The Kenya visit was part of a wider African tour that included South Africa, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Angola and Rwanda as the developer pursued opportunities across the continent.

The tour coincided with the launch of Reportage Bay in Angola, marking another step in the group's expansion into the country's property market.

L–R: Andrea Nucera, Group Managing Director, Reportage Group, and Alkesh Rajput, Regional CEO – Sales & Commercial, Africa, Reportage Group, during a staff engagement session.

Its wider development programme within Dubai Investments Park Angola comprises two residential communities with an estimated combined investment of approximately US$500 million.

Established in 2014 and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Reportage Group has expanded its operations across 25 countries, with a portfolio valued at more than US$17.7 billion.

The company has launched more than 122 projects comprising over 51,000 residential units. It reported sales of US$2.6 billion in 2025, representing a 90% increase compared with the previous year.

Kenya's residential and hospitality markets attract investors

Reportage's expansion plans come amid improving indicators in Kenya's residential property and hospitality sectors.

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According to Knight Frank's Kenya Market Update for the first half of 2026, international arrivals through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and Moi International Airport increased by 13.1% to 506,622 in the first quarter of 2026, compared with the corresponding period in 2025.

The growth in international arrivals points to increasing activity in the hospitality market, where hotel apartments and other accommodation facilities serve business and leisure travellers.

Knight Frank also reported that prime residential property sale prices increased by 6.2% in the first half of 2026 compared with December 2025.

The increase reflected sustained demand for high-quality residential properties amid a shortage of prime housing.