Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel succumbed to his injuries after a collsion on the pitch. Image: Imago

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel succumbed to his injuries after a collsion on the pitch. Image: Imago

Jesus de Miguel: Who is Spanish striker that died after nasty collision with goalkeeper?

Spanish striker Jesus de Miguel died after a nasty collision with Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono and here is all you need to know about the 30-year-old.

The death of Spanish footballer Jesus de Miguel has left the world shocked as it happened in a manner that is rarely witnessed.

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De Miguel succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday following a nasty collision with Equatorial Guinea goalkeeper Jesus Owono during a Spanish second division match on Monday.

During the La Liga 2 match, Tenerife were playing Andorra with the match tied 2-2 with seven minutes remaining. Tenerife then went on attack in a bid to get the winner with De Miguel attacking the ball before Andorra goalkeeper Owono came out of his line to close him down.

Owono collided with De Miguel with his knee slamming into the Tenerife striker’s chest. De Miguel lay motionless on the pitch as Owono was shown a red card before he was attended to by medical personnel.

Hope before devastating news

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Jesus de Miguel collided with Jesus Owono.

He would be rushed to hospital with his condition described as “stable but critical” and after showing signs of improvement on Monday, he died following a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, leaving his family, club and the football world shocked.

Owono has been on the receiving end since and he has been forced to deactivate his Instagram account due to racist abuse. As Owono waits to know how long he will be suspended, Spanish police have also opened an investigation.

Tenerife fans have been gathering at the stadium to pay their tributes to De Miguel, a player who has been on the books of their club since July 2025.

At the time of his death, he was making his 35th appearance for the club, having scored 11 goals. He scored all the 11 goals last season, when he made 29 appearances, and had played five matches this season without scoring by the time of his death.

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Career in lower Spanish leagues

Jesus de Miguel joined Tenerife in July 2025. Image: Imago

De Miguel has played all his career in the lower leagues in Spain. Born in Madrid, the 30-year-old Spanish striker began his career at Leganes in 2015 before going on to play for eight different clubs in the country.

He had spells with Lugo Fuenlabrada and Internacional Madrid as well as Union Adarve, Navalcarnero and Unionistas.

The Spaniard would join Castellon in 2023 and scored 16 goals as the club achieved promotion to Spain's second division in 2024. It is after his two-year spell at Castellon that he signed for Tenerife.

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