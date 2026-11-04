Musician Bahati involved in road accident two days before grand wedding
Musician Bahati has shared some terrifying news after he was involved in a road accident just days before his wedding.
Bahati, who is set to formalize his union with his partner Diana Marua on Friday, November 6, shared images of his damaged car after he was involved in an accident.
The musician was thankful that he did not sustain injuries but admitted to being left shaken by the scary incident.
“I just got involved in a Bad Road Accident… My Prado is Seriously Damaged but We thank God to be Alive!,” he posted online.
“The Devil Knows he Can do Nothing to Stop #TheBahatisBigDay so he is trying the impossible Ways! This Friday 6th November will be the Best Day of our Lives in Jesus Name… Everbody [sic] Say AMEN,” he added.
Bahati’s car damaged as he narrates ordeal
Bahati shared images of his damaged Toyota Prado TX whose front bonnet, headlights and bumper were broken, while the rear and back door had been smashed into.
A matatu from 2NK Sacco can also be seen at the scene with some visible damage at the front.
The musician is heard having an argument with a man, who appears to be the matatu’s driver, before sharing his ordeal.
“He has pushed us for some distance and it is like I hit my head and chest,” he said.
Bahati has vowed to put the scary incident behind him and fully focus on his big day. The wedding has been hyped online with the invited 100 guests reportedly needed to pay Ksh1 million to attend.
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