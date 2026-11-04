Kenya's e-GP system drives transparency with Sh 18.3 Billion in awarded contracts

CS Hon. FCPA John Mbadi @JohnMbadiN has said that Kenya’s Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system has facilitated the award of 4,470 contracts valued at approximately KSh 18.3 billion since its launch on 7 April 2025. Speaking during a breakfast meeting convened by the Institute of Public Finance (IPF), Hon Mbadi said the platform has onboarded 1,546 procuring entities, processed more than 30,000 requisitions and registered 45,000 suppliers. The system has also been integrated with key government platforms, including IFMIS, the Business Registration Service (BRS), National Construction Authority (NCA), Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) and i-Tax, strengthening transparency, accountability and efficiency in public procurement. The CS emphasised that the success of e-GP will depend not only on onboarding procuring entities but also on sustained system utilisation, compliance and building the capacity of public institutions and suppliers. Particular attention is required to ensure that micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), as well as businesses owned by youth, women and persons with disabilities, can effectively participate in public procurement. He said that the next phase will extend the platform to remaining procuring entities and introduce additional modules, including electronic complaints and appeals and contract management, with development partners expected to support technical integration and change management. The Government is advancing e-GP as a fundamental public procurement reform to strengthen oversight, minimise irregularities, enhance competition and secure greater value for money in the use of public resources.