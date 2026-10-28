The company shared the figures during its inaugural Future of Commerce Summit in Nairobi on 23 October.

The company shared the figures during its inaugural Future of Commerce Summit in Nairobi on 23 October.

Glovo Records 40% Growth in Kenya Orders as Digital Shopping Gains Ground

Glovo has reported a 40% year-on-year increase in orders in Kenya, highlighting the growing demand for digital shopping.

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The increase comes as the technology company explores new opportunities beyond traditional food delivery.

The company shared the figures during its inaugural Future of Commerce Summit in Nairobi on 23 October 2026, where retailers, business leaders and technology partners discussed how artificial intelligence (AI) and changing consumer preferences are transforming the country’s retail sector.

Participants follow proceedings during the inaugural Future of Commerce Summit in Nairobi on 23 October 2026.

Held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, the summit focused on the growing role of digital marketplaces in connecting businesses with customers seeking convenience, speed and a wider range of products.

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The discussions came as more businesses explore online platforms to reach consumers without the cost of establishing additional physical outlets, creating new opportunities for retailers and brands to serve customers through on-demand services.

Glovo highlights AI’s role in changing shopping habits

Glovo showcased its in-app AI assistant as an example of how technology is changing the online shopping experience.

The feature integrates language models, including ChatGPT and Claude, allowing customers to describe what they want using everyday language rather than relying solely on traditional menu searches.

Participants follow proceedings during the inaugural Future of Commerce Summit in Nairobi on 23 October 2026.

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The approach reflects a wider shift towards conversational shopping, in which digital tools help customers find relevant products more easily.

Caroline Mutuku, Glovo’s Country Managing Director in Kenya, said businesses needed to respond to changing consumer expectations by making products more accessible through digital channels.

“The way Kenyans shop is changing, and businesses must adapt to these new consumer expectations,” Mutuku said.

She added that consumers increasingly wanted convenience, choice and access to everyday products without having to visit physical shops.

According to Mutuku, the next phase of commerce would depend on businesses taking advantage of digital platforms to strengthen their relationships with customers and retail partners.

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Glovo expands beyond food delivery

The company is also seeking to expand the range of products available through its platform, creating opportunities for brands outside the food sector.

Its partnership with consumer electronics brand oraimo illustrates how on-demand commerce can help businesses reach customers looking for products such as smart accessories.

Saixu Fan, oraimo’s Regional Manager, said the partnership reflected changing expectations around how consumers access electronics and other everyday products.

Fan said the ability to reach customers through a digital platform offered an alternative to conventional retail, particularly as shoppers increasingly prioritised speed and convenience.

The partnership demonstrates how delivery platforms can serve as additional sales channels for businesses seeking to expand their reach and respond to changing shopping patterns.

Glovo merchants generate over KSh 20 billion in sales

Since entering Kenya in 2019, Glovo has expanded its network to 12 towns and cities, supporting more than 6,000 merchants and over 2,200 active riders daily.

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Businesses operating on the platform have generated more than KSh 20 billion in sales since its entry into the market, according to the company.

Small and medium-sized enterprises account for approximately 80% of that value.

The figures highlight the role digital marketplaces can play in providing smaller businesses with access to customers and sales opportunities that might otherwise require significant investment in physical retail infrastructure.

The 40% annual increase in orders recorded in 2025 also points to growing adoption of on-demand services, although the company did not provide a breakdown of the increase by product category or location.

Glovo commits additional KSh 10 billion to Kenya by 2030

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The summit builds on Glovo’s plan to invest an additional KSh 10 billion in Kenya by 2030, an undertaking announced earlier in the year as the company seeks to strengthen its operations and expand its reach.

The planned investment is expected to support growth beyond Nairobi, bringing the platform’s services to more towns and cities as demand for digital commerce increases.

The expansion could create further opportunities for local merchants to access online customers, while strengthening the company’s presence in Kenya’s developing digital economy.

Glovo’s investment plans also reflect the growing competition among businesses seeking to connect consumers with products and services through technology-enabled platforms.

Glovo builds on wider African digital commerce push

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The Nairobi summit forms part of Glovo’s broader effort to promote discussions on the future of digital commerce across Africa.

It followed the second edition of the company’s Future of Commerce Summit in Lagos, Nigeria, in April 2026, extending the conversation to Kenya’s retail and technology sectors.

Participants at the Nairobi event exchanged views through panel discussions and fireside chats covering consumer behaviour, technology adoption, retail innovation and the challenges facing businesses moving into digital marketplaces.

As companies explore new ways to serve customers, Glovo is positioning its platform as a channel through which retailers can expand their reach and respond to demand for convenient access to products.