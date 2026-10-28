Yvonne Okwara Quits Citizen TV During Live Broadcast after 20 Years in Media

Veteran journalist Yvonne Okwara has bid farewell to Citizen TV after 20 years in media, thanking her mentors, colleagues and News Gang team as she hinted at a new chapter.

Yvonne Okwara has left Citizen TV after 20 years in media, using her final broadcast to thank those who shaped her career and hint at plans to pursue a new chapter.

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Okwara delivered her farewell on Tuesday, 27 October, during The Explainer, where she reflected on her journey in journalism and paid tribute to the people who supported her along the way.

Speaking from her familiar Yvonne’s Take desk, the celebrated news anchor looked back at the ambition and optimism she carried when she first ventured into the profession after university, where she studied microbiology.

“When I walked through these doors 20 years ago, I was young, fresh out of university with a microbiology degree, some television experience from my youth, but teeming with vibrance, optimism for this great craft of journalism and for this country,” said the veteran journalist.

Yvonne Okwara.

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Her departure marks the end of a significant chapter in a career that saw her establish herself as one of Kenya’s prominent television journalists.

Yvonne Okwara thanks mentors who shaped her career

Okwara used the broadcast to recognise several people who helped her navigate the media industry, beginning with Jimmy Gathu, whom she credited with giving her an early opportunity at Hot 96.

She recalled how Gathu challenged her to learn on the job while instilling in her the importance of respecting audiences and their time.

She also acknowledged Joe Agueo for helping shape her journalism skills and Sam Shollei, the former Standard Group chief executive, for the leadership lessons he imparted.

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The journalist’s message disclosed the influence of experienced professionals in developing her approach to reporting and presenting news.

Citizen TV journalist pays tribute to newsroom team

Okwara spent eight and a half years at Citizen TV, a period she described as an important part of her professional journey.

She expressed gratitude to the people who worked alongside her, including Monica Kiragu, Managing Director Wachira Waruru and colleagues across the newsroom.

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Yvonne Okwara.

Her tribute extended beyond presenters and editors to include photojournalists, drivers, make-up artists and other staff whose contributions helped keep the station’s operations running.

However, some of her most heartfelt remarks were reserved for the News Gang, the Thursday night political and current affairs programme she helped establish.

Okwara singled out her fellow panellists Lina Kaikai, Jamila, Joseph and Sam Gituku, acknowledging their shared contribution to public discussions and journalism in Kenya.

She described working with them as one of the great privileges of her career, recognising the role the team played in shaping conversations around issues affecting the country.

Yvonne Okwara hints at new chapter after Citizen TV exit

Okwara reflected on the personal support that helped sustain her through the demands of a career in broadcasting.

She thanked her family and the person she loves for standing by her, supporting her work and offering encouragement and criticism when needed.

“It has been my greatest honor to serve you. And you know, I would not have done this without a family behind me and beside me, for being my biggest fans and my biggest critics, and for praying with me and for me, for staying up with me every single show. To my family and to the one I love, thank you,” she said.

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Yvonne Okwara.

The journalist then offered a glimpse into the thinking behind her departure, suggesting that she was ready to take on a different challenge after spending two decades building her career.

“I say all this because after 20 years of building this ship, it is time to build another,” she said.

Her remarks suggested that the decision was about looking ahead to new opportunities rather than simply closing the door on a long career in the media industry.

Yvonne Okwara.

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However, she did not provide specific details about her next venture during the farewell broadcast.

Before signing off, Okwara urged journalists and Kenyans to remain committed to asking difficult questions, holding leaders accountable and believing in the country’s future.

“Keep asking the right questions. Keep holding power to account. Keep believing that this country is worth fighting for. Because it is, and it must be together,” she said.