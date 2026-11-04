KMPDU issues 21-day strike notice to 17 counties over delayed salary adjustments

Led by Secretary General Davji Atellah, the union warns that medical workers will down tools on November 25, 2026, unless the counties comply with the agreed upon court orders and return-to-work formula.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has issued a stern 21-day strike notice to 17 county governments.

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The action stems from the counties' failure to implement basic salary adjustments for doctors as previously agreed.

According to the union, medical practitioners working in the affected regions will officially down their tools starting November 25, 2026, unless the respective county administrations fully comply with the required adjustments.

Speaking on Wednesday, November 4, KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah announced that the drastic decision followed a comprehensive compliance audit conducted by the National Advisory Council during a meeting on October 16.

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah

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The audit evaluated how all 47 counties were handling the implementation of basic salary adjustments that were officially scheduled to take effect in July 2026.

Atellah explained that these adjustments are a critical component of a return-to-work formula established after the nationwide doctors' strike in 2024. The agreement was subsequently adopted as a formal court order on May 8, 2024. Both national and county-level government entities had previously committed to honoring the terms in full.

In a follow-up meeting held on July 22, 2026, between the union and the Council of Governors, county officials reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to executing the adjustments. Atellah stated:

"During that meeting, we agreed that any county that would not have implemented the basic salary adjustment by the end of October would face necessary action."

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Despite these allocations disbursed across the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 financial years the recent audit revealed that 17 counties failed to disburse or reflect the agreed-upon pay adjustments.

Frustrated by the ongoing delays and lack of compliance, Atellah formally announced the ultimatum:

"Today, we issue a 21-day strike notice to these 17 counties that have not implemented the basic salary adjustment as agreed on July 22, 2026, and by the court order of May 8, 2024, and the return-to-work formula of May 8, 2024."

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The 17 county governments facing potential healthcare service paralysis from late November include:

Murang'a, Nyandarua, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Lamu, Taita Taveta, Tana River,Machakos,Makueni,Laikipia,Narok,Kajiado,Isiolo,Meru,Vihiga

Should the county governments fail to meet KMPDU's demands before the 21-day window elapses, the impending strike threatens to severely disrupt healthcare delivery across nearly a third of the country's devolved units.

Patients relying on public health facilities in these 17 counties face the prospect of stalled services, mirroring previous labor disputes that have routinely plagued the health sector.