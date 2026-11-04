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Watendawili, DJ Dimore Headline Manyatta Homecoming at Attela Beach Resort in Kisumu

Tunoi Kevin 16:42 - 04 November 2026
Music lovers gathered at Attela Beach Resort in Kisumu for Manyatta Homecoming, an event celebrating local culture with performances by Watendawili, DJ Dimore, DJ Mawinch, and DJ Dream alongside Manyatta Cider.
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Music lovers, artists and guests gathered at Attela Beach Resort in Kisumu for Manyatta Homecoming, a cultural event built around the sounds, flavours and people that give the lakeside city its character.

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Live performances and DJ sets set the tone. Watendawili performed alongside DJ Dimore, DJ Mawinch and DJ Dream, while MC Claudia Naisabwa guided the programme.

The mix of sounds kept the energy up through an afternoon and evening of music and conversation.

What's Your Taste of Home?

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The event was anchored in Manyatta Cider's "Taste Like Home" platform and framed around one question: "What's Your Taste of Home?"

Guests were invited to reflect on the music, places, flavours and people that make Kisumu feel like home.

The programme went beyond the stage, with artist conversations and guest reflections spotlighting the city's culture and the way its music shapes its social identity.

Manyatta Cider event puts local identity first

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Manyatta Cider Brand Manager Catherine Wahu said the event was meant to celebrate what makes Kisumu unique.

"Home is more than a place; it is the people we share moments with, the sounds we recognise and the experiences that stay with us," Wahu said.

She added that the brand wanted to create a space where people could connect over music, culture and shared experiences.

The cider was part of the social experience, served alongside the music and conversation. The brand said the Kisumu edition reflects its aim of creating culturally relevant events that bring people together, with local identity at the centre.

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