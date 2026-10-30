Advertisement

Truck driver wins KSh102 million SportPesa Jackpot, plans to keep working

Ndunyu Joseph 18:46 - 30 October 2026
Peter Mwaniki wins KSh102 million SportPesa Jackpot after predicting 15 matches
Peter Mwaniki wins KSh102 million SportPesa Jackpot after predicting 15 matches
Despite the life-changing prize, the winner said he would not make immediate changes to his lifestyle, opting to continue working as he considers how best to manage the money.
Advertisement

A 47-year-old truck driver has won KSh102 million in the SportPesa Mega Jackpot after correctly predicting the outcomes of all 15 matches in the latest 15/15 draw.

Advertisement

Peter Mwaniki, a father of four who has spent nearly two decades working in the transport industry, became the first person this year to claim the top prize after the draw held last Sunday.

In an unexpected turn, Mwaniki did not initially realise he had won. He only learnt that he had correctly predicted all 15 results after SportPesa contacted him.

The KSh102 million windfall marks a major change for Mwaniki, whose working life has largely revolved around long-distance truck driving and providing for his family.

Advertisement

Speaking after his unveiling as the winner, Mwaniki said his first thoughts were about securing a better future for his wife and four children.

"I have spent most of my adult life working hard to provide for my family, so this is something I never imagined would happen. My first thoughts were about my wife and children. I want them to have opportunities that perhaps I could not always afford to give them, and to know that their future is more secure," he said.

"This money gives us a chance to make some important decisions as a family and plan for the years ahead. I am truly grateful."

Despite the life-changing prize, Mwaniki said he would not make immediate changes to his lifestyle, opting to continue working as he considers how best to manage the money.

Advertisement

"I don’t have any immediate plans. This came as a surprise, and I don’t want to make any rushed decisions. I’ll continue with my day-to-day job for at least the next five months as I take time to consider my next course of action," he said.

SportPesa Mega Jackpot winner unveiled

SportPesa Head of Marketing Esther Kange'the said Mwaniki's win reflected the significance of the competition, congratulating him and urging him to make thoughtful decisions with the prize.

"Every jackpot winner has a unique story, and Peter's is particularly special. Behind the KES 102 million prize is a father who has spent years working to provide for his family. We recognise what this moment means to him and those who depend on him, and we hope he uses this opportunity to make thoughtful decisions that will benefit his family for years to come," Kange'the said.

"The Mega Jackpot remains one of our flagship products, and it is always a significant moment when someone correctly predicts all the results and claims the top prize. We congratulate Peter and wish him and his family the very best as they begin this new chapter."

Advertisement

Mwaniki was unveiled alongside Caroline Nyakundi and Gaudencia Sella, who received KSh2.19 million and KSh3.5 million respectively in Mega Jackpot bonuses.

The three winners were recognised following the latest jackpot competition, which awards prizes to participants who meet the prediction requirements of its different prize categories.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
5 dead, several injured as matatu collides with trailer Nakuru-Eldoret highway
News
31.10.2026
5 dead, several injured as matatu collides with trailer Nakuru-Eldoret highway
Millions spent, big names mobilised: Inside ODM's Nairobi rally as Sifuna raises stakes
News
31.10.2026
Millions spent, big names mobilised: Inside ODM's Nairobi rally as Sifuna raises stakes
Thika Road Expressway: The Sh200 Billion Elevated Road Plan Linking Thika to Nairobi
News
30.10.2026
Thika Road Expressway: The Sh200 Billion Elevated Road Plan Linking Thika to Nairobi
Avocado market hurt as AFA shuts down Export-by-Sea for Hass and Fuerte varieties
News
30.10.2026
Avocado market hurt as AFA shuts down Export-by-Sea for Hass and Fuerte varieties
KRA’s eyes Landlord Tax: How is Rental Income Tracked and Taxed in Kenya?
News
30.10.2026
KRA’s eyes Landlord Tax: How is Rental Income Tracked and Taxed in Kenya?
Kenya Power Lists Scheduled Blackouts: See Affected Areas on Saturday October 31
News
30.10.2026
Kenya Power Lists Scheduled Blackouts: See Affected Areas on Saturday October 31

Signing in with Google...