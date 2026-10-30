Truck driver wins KSh102 million SportPesa Jackpot, plans to keep working

Despite the life-changing prize, the winner said he would not make immediate changes to his lifestyle, opting to continue working as he considers how best to manage the money.

A 47-year-old truck driver has won KSh102 million in the SportPesa Mega Jackpot after correctly predicting the outcomes of all 15 matches in the latest 15/15 draw.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Peter Mwaniki, a father of four who has spent nearly two decades working in the transport industry, became the first person this year to claim the top prize after the draw held last Sunday.

In an unexpected turn, Mwaniki did not initially realise he had won. He only learnt that he had correctly predicted all 15 results after SportPesa contacted him.

The KSh102 million windfall marks a major change for Mwaniki, whose working life has largely revolved around long-distance truck driving and providing for his family.

102 Million Reasons to Celebrate! 🥳🔥 Huge congratulations to our MegaJackpot Winner,Peter Maina and the two queens (Caroline & Gaudencia) taking home MegaJackpot bonus wins! SportPesa, we are made of Winners 🤝🔥💸 #MakeItCount #102MillionMJPWinner https://t.co/SIgKc4o5bi — SportPesa Kenya (@SportPesa) October 30, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking after his unveiling as the winner, Mwaniki said his first thoughts were about securing a better future for his wife and four children.

"I have spent most of my adult life working hard to provide for my family, so this is something I never imagined would happen. My first thoughts were about my wife and children. I want them to have opportunities that perhaps I could not always afford to give them, and to know that their future is more secure," he said.

"This money gives us a chance to make some important decisions as a family and plan for the years ahead. I am truly grateful."

Despite the life-changing prize, Mwaniki said he would not make immediate changes to his lifestyle, opting to continue working as he considers how best to manage the money.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I don’t have any immediate plans. This came as a surprise, and I don’t want to make any rushed decisions. I’ll continue with my day-to-day job for at least the next five months as I take time to consider my next course of action," he said.

SportPesa Mega Jackpot winner unveiled

SportPesa Head of Marketing Esther Kange'the said Mwaniki's win reflected the significance of the competition, congratulating him and urging him to make thoughtful decisions with the prize.

"Every jackpot winner has a unique story, and Peter's is particularly special. Behind the KES 102 million prize is a father who has spent years working to provide for his family. We recognise what this moment means to him and those who depend on him, and we hope he uses this opportunity to make thoughtful decisions that will benefit his family for years to come," Kange'the said.

"The Mega Jackpot remains one of our flagship products, and it is always a significant moment when someone correctly predicts all the results and claims the top prize. We congratulate Peter and wish him and his family the very best as they begin this new chapter."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Confirmation message ✅ Bet History ✅ Current balance✅ 💰102,768,777 Kama acc/ balance 🫡 #MakeItCount #102MillionMJPWinner https://t.co/QdjO6MA47E — SportPesa Kenya (@SportPesa) October 30, 2026

Mwaniki was unveiled alongside Caroline Nyakundi and Gaudencia Sella, who received KSh2.19 million and KSh3.5 million respectively in Mega Jackpot bonuses.