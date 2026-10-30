Kenya Power Lists Scheduled Blackouts: See Affected Areas on Saturday October 31

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company Plc is the primary national electric utility in Kenya, responsible for transmitting, distributing, and retailing electricity to over 10.4 million customers (Image: Files)

The Kenya Power and Lighting Company Plc is the primary national electric utility in Kenya, responsible for transmitting, distributing, and retailing electricity to over 10.4 million customers (Image: Files)

Kenya Power has announced planned electricity interruptions in parts of Kajiado, Siaya and Nyeri counties on Saturday, October 31, 2026, to facilitate maintenance on its power network.

Most affected areas will experience power interruptions between 8am and 5pm, while parts of Siaya County will have a shorter outage running from 9am to 3pm.

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Here is the complete list of areas scheduled for maintenance.

1. Kajiado County

Kibiku and Ngong

The planned interruption will affect Gichagi, Police Ngong, Lemiso, Maragara Road, Ngere Road, Berra, Forgotten, Kimuka, Sakuka Mallow, Oleshoboro and Saikeri, alongside adjacent customers.

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Ngong

Other affected locations include Dove 2-4, Ngong Hills, Manyatta, Kengen and adjacent customers.

Headquartered at Stima Plaza in Nairobi, the company is majority-owned by the Government of Kenya (50.09%), with the remaining shares held by private investors via the Nairobi Securities Exchange (Image: Files)

2. Siaya County

Wagwer

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The interruption will affect Wagwer Primary School, Wagwer Secondary School and adjacent customers.

3. Nyeri County

Miiri and Kiangai Market

Affected locations include Miiri Coffee Factory, Miiri Market, Miiri Kiawaiguru TBC, Kiangai Market, Kianyange Village, Kiangai Coffee Factory, Kiangai Village, Thunguri Coffee Factory, Karerahungu Village, Bore Kero, Thunguri Village, Kianwe Market, Kianwe Village, Kariko Village, Kiambagathi and Kiahiti Village.

The interruption will also affect Safaricom boosters, Airtel boosters and adjacent customers.

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What customers should know