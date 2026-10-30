Kenya Power Lists Scheduled Blackouts: See Affected Areas on Saturday October 31
Most affected areas will experience power interruptions between 8am and 5pm, while parts of Siaya County will have a shorter outage running from 9am to 3pm.
Here is the complete list of areas scheduled for maintenance.
1. Kajiado County
Kibiku and Ngong
The planned interruption will affect Gichagi, Police Ngong, Lemiso, Maragara Road, Ngere Road, Berra, Forgotten, Kimuka, Sakuka Mallow, Oleshoboro and Saikeri, alongside adjacent customers.
Ngong
Other affected locations include Dove 2-4, Ngong Hills, Manyatta, Kengen and adjacent customers.
2. Siaya County
Wagwer
The interruption will affect Wagwer Primary School, Wagwer Secondary School and adjacent customers.
3. Nyeri County
Miiri and Kiangai Market
Affected locations include Miiri Coffee Factory, Miiri Market, Miiri Kiawaiguru TBC, Kiangai Market, Kianyange Village, Kiangai Coffee Factory, Kiangai Village, Thunguri Coffee Factory, Karerahungu Village, Bore Kero, Thunguri Village, Kianwe Market, Kianwe Village, Kariko Village, Kiambagathi and Kiahiti Village.
The interruption will also affect Safaricom boosters, Airtel boosters and adjacent customers.
What customers should know
Residents and businesses in the affected areas should make the necessary arrangements ahead of the scheduled interruptions, particularly those relying on electricity for business operations, refrigeration and other essential services.
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