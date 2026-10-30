The Hass avocado is the most commercially popular variety of avocado in the world, accounting for roughly 80% of global avocado consumption (Image: Files)

The Hass avocado is the most commercially popular variety of avocado in the world, accounting for roughly 80% of global avocado consumption (Image: Files)

Avocado market hurt as AFA shuts down Export-by-Sea for Hass and Fuerte varieties

Kenya has suspended harvesting of four avocado varieties for sea exports from October 30 after a nationwide survey found insufficient mature fruit for international shipments while air exports will continue under inspection.

The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) announced the closure on October 28, following an assessment of production in the country's major avocado-growing areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The authority said available production volumes were too low to sustain sea shipments for the 2026/2027 season.

The restriction takes effect on Friday, October 30, and covers four varieties: Hass, Fuerte, Pinkerton and Jumbo.

AFA's Horticultural Crops Directorate monitors harvesting patterns and fruit maturity to ensure exporters do not pick avocados before they are ready for international markets.

Premature harvesting can affect the fruit's eating quality and undermine the confidence of overseas buyers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It can also interfere with the crop cycle and affect subsequent production.

The regulator therefore uses seasonal surveys to determine when harvesting can open or close for export, taking into account maturity levels and the volumes available for shipment.

The Agriculture and Food Authority's primary mandate is to regulate, develop, and promote the production, processing, and marketing of scheduled crops across Kenya (Image: Files)

Air exports are still allowed

The closure does not prohibit every form of avocado export.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Exporters can continue shipping the four varieties by air, provided they meet inspection and traceability requirements set by AFA.

Every consignment must undergo clearance by the Horticultural Crops Directorate, and exporters are required to provide traceability details showing the origin and movement of the produce.

Sea freight is generally more economical for large consignments, making it the preferred option for high-volume fresh-produce exports.

Air freight costs considerably more and is therefore less attractive for exporters handling large quantities.

The restriction could consequently affect farmers who depend on export packhouses to purchase their produce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With sea shipments suspended, some exporters may reduce purchases, while others may concentrate on smaller consignments suitable for air transport.

Some fruit may instead enter domestic markets or local processing channels, depending on quality, buyer demand and available capacity.

Avocado oil processors also affected

AFA has extended the seasonal closure to avocado harvesting for oil processing.

Processors with existing avocado oil stocks intended for export during the restricted period have been directed to request verification by Monday, November 2, 2026, through the Horticultural Crops Directorate at directorhcd@afa.go.ke.

Only stocks verified in advance will be cleared for export during the closure.

The authority has also suspended imports of avocado fruit for oil processing.

It says the measure is intended to prevent immature locally grown avocados from being harvested and presented as imported produce to circumvent the seasonal restrictions.

The move places an additional compliance responsibility on processors who need to account for their existing stocks and establish the origin of produce entering their facilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Fuerte avocado is a premier heirloom variety widely celebrated for its rich, buttery texture and distinctively nutty, hazelnut-like flavor (Image: Files)

Mango exporters face tighter inspections

AFA has also issued a warning to mango exporters following reports that some operators were mixing mango consignments with avocados for sea shipment after the closure of the avocado season.

The authority says the practice violates Section 20(5) of the Crops (Horticultural Crops) Regulations, 2020.

Under the new instructions, mango consignments must contain only mangoes, and exporters must apply for physical inspection before export permits are issued.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The inspection application must identify the location of the packhouse to allow officials to verify the consignment.

Exporters and avocado oil processors who violate the closure requirements risk having their export licences revoked.

AFA has also warned that permits will not be issued for consignments initiated contrary to the guidelines.

The money behind Kenya's avocado trade

Advertisement

Advertisement

The restrictions come at a time when avocado exports have become an important source of foreign exchange and income for Kenyan farmers.

Kenya exported approximately 120,893 tonnes of avocados worth US$160.1 million, equivalent to about Sh20.8 billion, in 2025.

The Netherlands was the largest destination by export value, followed by the United Arab Emirates, with Spain and France also among the important markets.

Smallholder farmers account for a substantial part of the supply chain, delivering fruit to aggregators, exporters and processing companies.

The trade also supports packhouses, transporters, cold-storage businesses and other horticultural service providers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will exports resume?

AFA says it will continue monitoring fruit maturity and production patterns before issuing further guidance.

The next opening will depend on whether subsequent field assessments establish sufficient mature fruit for export.

Farmers and exporters should therefore avoid treating the closure as a permanent ban or assuming that the next harvesting date has already been fixed.

For now, the practical requirements are clear:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sea harvesting for the four varieties is suspended, air shipments remain subject to inspection, avocado oil stocks require verification, and mango consignments must meet the new inspection instructions.

Kenya earned more than Sh20 billion from avocado exports in 2025.