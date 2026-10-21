EACC recovers Sh 207 million in unexplained wealth from ex-county assistant

An image of a five-storey apartment in Mtwapa, recovered by EACC from former Trans Nzoia County Accountant.(Image:EACC)

An image of a five-storey apartment in Mtwapa, recovered by EACC from former Trans Nzoia County Accountant.(Image:EACC)

The Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Court (presided over by Lady Justice Rosie Ougo) ordered the forfeiture of unexplained assets worth Sh 207,741,928 linked to Andrew Biketi Musuya, a former accountant who served in the Ministry of Public Health and Sanitation and the County Government of Trans Nzoia.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has successfully secured court orders for the forfeiture of unexplained assets valued at Sh 207,741,928 held by Andrew Biketi Musuya, a former accountant who previously served in the Ministry of Public Health and Sanitation and the County Government of Trans Nzoia.

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The ruling, delivered by Lady Justice Rosie Ougo of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Court, follows an exhaustive investigative probe into the massive wealth accumulation by the public servant.

The court found that Mr. Musuya completely failed to satisfactorily explain the stark discrepancy between the high-value assets he acquired and his known, legitimate sources of income during his tenure in public service.

EACC Integrity Centre headquarters

Breakdown of the forfeited assets

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The assets seized and ordered forfeited to the Government of Kenya span lucrative real estate holdings, heavy commercial bank deposits, and motor vehicles. According to court filings and EACC documentation, the recovered wealth is categorized as follows:

Prime Real Estate: Valued at an astounding Sh 150,209,000, this category includes two multi-story apartment blocks situated in Mtwapa, Kilifi County, a high-end 5-bedroom townhouse also located in Mtwapa, and seven separate undeveloped parcels of land spread across Mombasa and Bungoma.

Liquid Cash Holdings: Cumulative bank and M-Pesa deposits totaling Sh 53,532,910.

Motor Vehicles: High-end motor vehicles valued at Sh 4,000,000.

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Investigation details

The EACC's forensic investigations established that between January 1, 2013, and October 31, 2018, Mr. Musuya amassed assets valued at approximately Sh 289,932,910. This accumulated portfolio comprised cumulative bank and M-Pesa deposits of Sh 53,532,910, landed properties valued at Sh 226,800,000, and motor vehicles worth Sh 9,600,000.

Acting under Section 55 of the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act (ACECA), the Commission instituted civil proceedings to recover Sh 284,087,664.1 in assets deemed grossly disproportionate to his known legitimate income sources. Because the former accountant could not legally account for the massive inflows, the court ruled that the identified sum of Sh 207,741,928 must be surrendered entirely to the State.

Broader implications for county governance

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Over recent years, accountability bodies have placed increased scrutiny on county finance and accounting officers who manage multi-million-shilling budgets.

Corruption watchdog bodies have repeatedly warned that lifestyle audits will continue to target public servants whose expenditures far outweigh their official state remuneration. The EACC maintains that the successful recovery of these assets serves as a stark warning to individuals utilizing public offices for unjust enrichment.

"The Commission remains committed to protecting public property and ensuring that stolen resources are preserved for the benefit of all Kenyans," the EACC stated in a formal briefing release.

𝗘𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗦 𝗞𝗘𝗦 𝟮𝟬𝟳 𝗠𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗜𝗡 𝗨𝗡𝗘𝗫𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗜𝗡𝗘𝗗 𝗔𝗦𝗦𝗘𝗧𝗦 𝗙𝗥𝗢𝗠 𝗙𝗢𝗥𝗠𝗘𝗥 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗦 𝗡𝗭𝗢𝗜𝗔 𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗧𝗬 𝗔𝗖𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗧 https://t.co/1Xp00Y4S8V — EACC (@EACCKenya) October 21, 2026

Legal analysts note that civil forfeiture suits under Section 55 of ACECA have become a crucial tool for the Kenyan judiciary. By shifting the burden of proof to the public officer to explain the source of their wealth, anti-corruption agencies can reclaim embezzled public funds even when criminal prosecution standards face hurdles.