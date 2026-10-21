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DNA results: Experts advise best way to handle the unexpected news

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 12:11 - 21 October 2026
Experts advise best way to handle negative DNA results. Image: Imago
With relationships and marriages ending soon after negative DNA results, experts have shared what to do when faced with the difficult situation.
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Kenyan musician Stevo Simple Boy is currently making headlines following his breakup from his partner Brenda in the wake of DNA results which proved their son is not his.

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Simple Boy did not have a great Mashujaa Day on Tuesday as he broke the sad news, saying a DNA test conducted proved that Dragon Junior is not his biological son.

Subsequently, the rapper immediately ended his relationship with Brenda, saying he could not take the deception, although his now ex-partner has claimed he was in the loop all along.

However, experts warn that making such rushed decisions is not the best way to handle the unexpected news when DNA results come out.

“When DNA results challenge what someone has always believed about their family, the psychological impact can be quite significant,” consultant psychologist Serah Wanjiru, founder and CEO of Unique Divine Touch Counselling Consultants, told Nation.

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Experts advise against confrontation

“They may start asking, ‘Who am I?’, ‘What else have I not been told?’ or ‘Were the relationships I believed in genuine?’”

Ms Wanjiru says it is advisable to take time and absorb everything as making a rushed decision could have a lasting negative impact on a relationship or family. She also advises seeking professional help before acting.

“Don't make major decisions or confront family members while you're still in shock or overwhelmed,” she further stated.

“Most importantly, remember that you don't have to resolve your entire family situation in one day. Instead of saying; ‘you lied to me, say I have received these results, and I'm struggling to understand what they mean. I would like us to talk about them’.”

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While such results can take an emotional toll on the recipient, the expert says postponing the conversation could be the best way to handle it soberly rather than an immediate reaction that could have devastating consequences.

Can DNA tests really lie?

“DNA can answer a biological question, but it cannot by itself answer the emotional question of who has been a parent, who has provided love and care, or what a family means to a person,” said Ms Wanjiru.

Dr Joseph Mwaura, founder and CEO of Labtest Zote Diagnostics, says DNA results never lie but instead of an immediate confrontation, he advises seeking a second opinion at a reliable laboratory.

“The probability of paternity is a statistical figure showing how strongly the genetic evidence supports the possibility that the tested man is the biological father. In a typical paternity test, an inclusion may have a probability of paternity of 99.99 per cent, while an exclusion is reported at zero per cent,” Dr Mwaura said also speaking to Nation.

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“Second opinion tests are advisable if the concerned parties are genuinely concerned about the results,” he says.

Dr Mwaura advises anyone looking to conduct a DNA test to ensure the laboratory is registered or licensed by relevant authorities, including the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board as well as the Kenya Accreditation Service.

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