Gigiri Police Recover Gun as Suspect in Viral Parklands Robbery Video is Arrested
Police have arrested a suspect who violently attacked and robbed a member of the public in Parklands, Nairobi.
The viral footage captured the suspect and his accomplices violently restraining the victim by the roadside, robbing him, and escaping the scene.
Detectives attached to Gigiri police station traced the suspect, identified as Obed Makori, to the Northern Bypass, where they picked him up after following up on intelligence tying him to the attack.
Foreign National Pinned Down and Robbed in Brazen Daytime Mugging in Parklands. https://t.co/IMM1qjulGQ— 254 News (@254newsofficial) October 15, 2026
Firearm dropped during robbery in police custody
In the course of the robbery, Makori reportedly dropped a gun at the scene. Officers later recovered the weapon and booked it as evidence in the ongoing case.
𝗦𝗨𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝗜𝗡 𝗩𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗟 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗞𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗦 𝗥𝗢𝗕𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗬 𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗗 Detectives from Gigiri have arrested a suspect captured in a viral video alongside his accomplices violently attacking a member of the public and robbing him of his valuables before fleeing the scene in Parklands, Nairobi. The suspect, Obed Makori, was apprehended along the Northern Bypass, after detectives closed in on intelligence linking him to the violent robbery. During the incident, the suspect dropped a firearm, which was recovered by police and secured as exhibit. After the incident, the suspect remained at large, evading arrest until the latest operation brought his run to an end. The suspect is in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment, as detectives pursue additional leads to trail and apprehend his accomplices who remain at large. The DCI remains committed to pursuing violent offenders, disrupting criminal networks and ensuring that those responsible for attacks on innocent members of the public are brought to justice. #FichuaKwaDCI. Call 0800 722 203 (Toll-free) or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000 to report anonymously. Usiogope!— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 21, 2026
Since the attack took place, Makori had managed to stay out of police reach until the most recent crackdown brought his time on the run to a close.
DCI chasing down the gang
Makori remains in police custody as processing continues ahead of his court appearance.
Meanwhile, investigators say they are following fresh leads as they work to track down and arrest the remaining suspects still at large.
Cocaine from Uganda impounded
At Malaba, police have busted a drug trafficking operation after a routine screening of passengers and luggage led detectives to a cocaine consignment worth approximately Sh2.19 million.
The discovery was made when a Simba Coach bus travelling from Kampala to Nairobi pulled in at the border post for standard checks.
During the inspection at the Malaba One-Stop Border Post, officers came across an unattended parcel inside the bus, immediately raising suspicion and prompting a closer search.
As officers focused their attention on the parcel, both the driver and the conductor disappeared from the scene, abandoning the bus along with its passengers.
Detectives from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau in Malaba took over the consignment for further analysis.
Preliminary tests confirmed the substance as cocaine, packaged into eight pellets weighing a combined 547.99 grams, with an estimated street value of Sh2,191,960.
One suspect, identified as bus turn boy Meshack Medalack, was arrested in connection with the consignment as a manhunt for the driver and conductor of the Simba bus are being sought after.
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