Gigiri Police Recover Gun as Suspect in Viral Parklands Robbery Video is Arrested

𝗦𝗨𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝗜𝗡 𝗩𝗜𝗥𝗔𝗟 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗞𝗟𝗔𝗡𝗗𝗦 𝗥𝗢𝗕𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗬 𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗗 Detectives from Gigiri have arrested a suspect captured in a viral video alongside his accomplices violently attacking a member of the public and robbing him of his valuables before fleeing the scene in Parklands, Nairobi. The suspect, Obed Makori, was apprehended along the Northern Bypass, after detectives closed in on intelligence linking him to the violent robbery. During the incident, the suspect dropped a firearm, which was recovered by police and secured as exhibit. After the incident, the suspect remained at large, evading arrest until the latest operation brought his run to an end. The suspect is in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment, as detectives pursue additional leads to trail and apprehend his accomplices who remain at large. The DCI remains committed to pursuing violent offenders, disrupting criminal networks and ensuring that those responsible for attacks on innocent members of the public are brought to justice. #FichuaKwaDCI. Call 0800 722 203 (Toll-free) or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000 to report anonymously. Usiogope!