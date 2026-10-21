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Gigiri Police Recover Gun as Suspect in Viral Parklands Robbery Video is Arrested

Tunoi Kevin 12:52 - 21 October 2026
Gigiri police traced the suspect, identified as Obed Makori, to the Northern Bypass, where they picked him up after following up on intelligence tying him to the attack.
The viral footage captured the suspect and his accomplices violently pinning down the victim by the roadside, robbing him, and escaping the scene.
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Police have arrested a suspect who violently attacked and robbed a member of the public in Parklands, Nairobi.

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The viral footage captured the suspect and his accomplices violently restraining the victim by the roadside, robbing him, and escaping the scene.

Detectives attached to Gigiri police station traced the suspect, identified as Obed Makori, to the Northern Bypass, where they picked him up after following up on intelligence tying him to the attack.

Firearm dropped during robbery in police custody

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In the course of the robbery, Makori reportedly dropped a gun at the scene. Officers later recovered the weapon and booked it as evidence in the ongoing case.

Since the attack took place, Makori had managed to stay out of police reach until the most recent crackdown brought his time on the run to a close.

DCI chasing down the gang

Makori remains in police custody as processing continues ahead of his court appearance.

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Meanwhile, investigators say they are following fresh leads as they work to track down and arrest the remaining suspects still at large.

Cocaine from Uganda impounded

At Malaba, police have busted a drug trafficking operation after a routine screening of passengers and luggage led detectives to a cocaine consignment worth approximately Sh2.19 million.

The discovery was made when a Simba Coach bus travelling from Kampala to Nairobi pulled in at the border post for standard checks.

During the inspection at the Malaba One-Stop Border Post, officers came across an unattended parcel inside the bus, immediately raising suspicion and prompting a closer search.

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As officers focused their attention on the parcel, both the driver and the conductor disappeared from the scene, abandoning the bus along with its passengers.

Detectives from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau in Malaba took over the consignment for further analysis.

Preliminary tests confirmed the substance as cocaine, packaged into eight pellets weighing a combined 547.99 grams, with an estimated street value of Sh2,191,960.

One suspect, identified as bus turn boy Meshack Medalack, was arrested in connection with the consignment as a manhunt for the driver and conductor of the Simba bus are being sought after.

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