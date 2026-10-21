Bus Driver, Conductor Flee as Police Intercept Sh2.19 Million Cocaine From Uganda at Malaba Border

𝗦𝗛𝟮.𝟭𝟵𝗠 𝗖𝗢𝗞𝗘 𝗖𝗢𝗡𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗖𝗘𝗣𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗔𝗧 𝗠𝗔𝗟𝗔𝗕𝗔 𝗢𝗦𝗕𝗣, 𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗦𝗨𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧 𝗡𝗔𝗕𝗕𝗘𝗗 A routine passenger and luggage screening at the Malaba One-Stop Border Post (OSBP) has uncovered a drug trafficking operation, with detectives arresting one suspect and intercepting a cocaine consignment valued at approximately Sh2.19 million. The incident unfolded when a Simba Coach bus, Reg. No. KDG 093H, en route from Kampala to Nairobi, arrived at the border post for routine screening. During the inspection, officers found an unattended parcel inside the bus, raising suspicion and prompting further scrutiny. But as the parcel was singled out for examination, the situation took a dramatic twist. The driver and the conductor vanished from the scene, abandoning the bus and its passengers, leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions. Detectives from the National Anti-Narcotics Investigations Bureau (NANIB) in Malaba subsequently took over the consignment for further processing. Preliminary tests confirmed the substance to be cocaine, packaged in eight pellets weighing 547.99 grams, with an estimated street value of Sh2,191,960. In the ensuing investigations, the bus turn boy, Meshack Medalack, was arrested in connection with the incident. Detectives are hot on the trail of the the driver, identified only as Karama, and the conductor, John Musimbi, as investigations seek to unravel the circumstances surrounding the consignment and establish the respective roles of those involved. The bus was detained at Malaba OSBP as the management arranged for alternative transport for the affected passengers. The DCI, through NANIB, remains steadfast in its war against narcotics trafficking, tightening the noose on drug networks seeking to exploit transport routes and border crossings. #FichuaKwaDCI. Call 0800 722 203 (Toll-free) or WhatsApp at 0709 570 000 to report anonymously. Usiogope!