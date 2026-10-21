Julius Yego Left Disappointed Over Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Eldoret

Julius Yego has expressed disappointment over the organisation of the 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations in Eldoret, raising concerns about how athletes were treated during the event.

The 2026 Mashujaa Day celebrations at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret honoured dozens of national figures and sports personalities for their outstanding contributions to Kenya.

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However, beneath the official pomp and ceremonial honours, a wave of discontent has erupted within Kenya’s legendary athletics community.

Javelin star Julius Yego and 2005 World 5,000m champion Benjamin Limo have openly voiced disappointment over what they called glaring protocol slights and a lack of dedicated recognition for athletes during the festivities in Eldoret, a city widely celebrated as the home of champions.

Julius Yego and Limo Criticise Local Organisers Over Protocol Failures

Julius Yego Kip Keino Classic

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Taking to social media immediately after the national event concluded, Olympic silver medalist and former World Javelin Champion Julius Yego expressed sharp disappointment with how local host counties handled the athlete delegation.

Yego criticised the lack of proper reception infrastructure, such as a dedicated VIP hospitality tent for legendary sportsmen and women who gathered in Eldoret.

Exposing the organisational oversight, Julius Yego posted: “The 3 counties that pride themselves with ‘champions ‘ saw it not fit to have a champions tent today in their only city at the #Mashujaa Day! So unfortunate, desire to drop that name in your pride naming.”

Echoing Yego’s frustration, veteran runner and 2005 World Champion Benjamin Limo, HSC, expressed collective outrage on behalf of the regional sports fraternity.

Highlighting the feeling of exclusion felt by veteran athletes who attended the event, Benjamin Limo stated: “WE THE LEGENDARY ATHLETE COMMUNITY OF UASIN GISHU COUNTY ARE NOT HAPPY ABOUT THE JUST CONCLUDED MASHUJAA DAY.”

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Sporting Figures Honoured During the National Ceremony

Sabastian Sawe

Despite the controversy surrounding local event logistics, the national honours list presented during the celebrations recognised a stellar lineup of current and former sports personalities for their achievements on the international stage.

Among the top athletes feted as national heroes were marathon world record holder Sabastian Sawe, 3,000m steeplechase world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech, former 1,500m world champion Timothy Cheruiyot, 1,500m world bronze medallist Reynold Cheruiyot, and two-time World Youth Champion Mercy Cherono.

Reigning world 800m champion Lilian Odira and Commonwealth Games 3000m SC champion Edmund Serem were also feted.

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Athletes named as 2026 National Heroes today on Mashujaa Day

• Beatrice Chepkoech

• Mercy Cherono

• Reynold Cheruiyot

• Timothy Cheruiyot

• Barnaba Korir

• Paul Kipsiele

• Robert Kibet Langat

• Edmund Serem

• Lillian Odira

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• William Sigei

• Sabastian Sawe

• Carolyne Anyango