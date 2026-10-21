Stevo Simple Boy’s ex-partner makes fresh claims after breakup over DNA results

Brenda, the ex-partner of rapper Stevo Simple Boy, has made startling revelations in the wake of their separation after DNA results revealed their child is not his.

Stevo Simple Boy’s ex-partner Brenda has come out to deny that he deceived the rapper following revelations that her child is not the hit maker’s.

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Simple Boy announced on Tuesday that DNA results proved he was not the biological father of Dragon Junior, leading to the end of their relationship.

The rapper ended the speculation surrounding the paternity of the child, a move that has left fans stunned.

However, Brenda claims Simple Boy knew all along that he had not fathered the child but agreed to raise him nonetheless.

Brenda hits back at Simple Boy

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“Na Stevo nilikuwa nimeshamwambia kitambo. Wacha ukimuliza sasa hivi umulize Stevo, ‘Brenda aliwahi kuambia mtoto si wako?’ Atakuambia,” Brenda told content creator 2Mbili on Tuesday shortly after the rapper revealed the test results as per Ghafla.

Brenda claims all was well until a man named Oscar arrived at their home with physical copies of the DNA results, leading to a confrontation from Simple Boy after which he announced their breakup via a social media post.

“Sasa leo venye Oscar wakakuja hivyo na hiyo karatasi ya results, akaanza kunipiga, kunirushia vitu nje, kuniambia niende, nitoke kwa hiyo nyumba niende,” Brenda added, regretting how things unfolded when all seemed to be well.

The rapper is yet to respond to Brenda’s claims but the fallout has divided opinion among fans online.

How rapper broke the news

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Simple Boy released a video, featuring Dr Peter Ngumba, who confirmed that samples submitted from the child did not match the musician’s after which Simple Boy made it clear that his relationship with Brenda had ended.

"Following the DNA test results, I wish to officially announce that Brenda and I are no longer together as a couple. The results have been difficult to process, but I have chosen to handle this matter with dignity and respect for everyone involved," he said.