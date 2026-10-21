Advertisement

Stevo Simple Boy’s ex-partner makes fresh claims after breakup over DNA results

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 11:15 - 21 October 2026
Brenda has denied that she decieved Stevo Simple Boy.
Brenda, the ex-partner of rapper Stevo Simple Boy, has made startling revelations in the wake of their separation after DNA results revealed their child is not his.
Advertisement

Stevo Simple Boy’s ex-partner Brenda has come out to deny that he deceived the rapper following revelations that her child is not the hit maker’s.

Advertisement

Simple Boy announced on Tuesday that DNA results proved he was not the biological father of Dragon Junior, leading to the end of their relationship.

The rapper ended the speculation surrounding the paternity of the child, a move that has left fans stunned.

However, Brenda claims Simple Boy knew all along that he had not fathered the child but agreed to raise him nonetheless.

Brenda hits back at Simple Boy

Advertisement

“Na Stevo nilikuwa nimeshamwambia kitambo. Wacha ukimuliza sasa hivi umulize Stevo, ‘Brenda aliwahi kuambia mtoto si wako?’ Atakuambia,” Brenda told content creator 2Mbili on Tuesday shortly after the rapper revealed the test results as per Ghafla.

Brenda claims all was well until a man named Oscar arrived at their home with physical copies of the DNA results, leading to a confrontation from Simple Boy after which he announced their breakup via a social media post.

“Sasa leo venye Oscar wakakuja hivyo na hiyo karatasi ya results, akaanza kunipiga, kunirushia vitu nje, kuniambia niende, nitoke kwa hiyo nyumba niende,” Brenda added, regretting how things unfolded when all seemed to be well.

The rapper is yet to respond to Brenda’s claims but the fallout has divided opinion among fans online.

How rapper broke the news

Advertisement

Simple Boy released a video, featuring Dr Peter Ngumba, who confirmed that samples submitted from the child did not match the musician’s after which Simple Boy made it clear that his relationship with Brenda had ended.

"Following the DNA test results, I wish to officially announce that Brenda and I are no longer together as a couple. The results have been difficult to process, but I have chosen to handle this matter with dignity and respect for everyone involved," he said.

It remains to be seen how Simple Boy will react to the latest claim from Brenda as matters unfold over what seemed to be one of the ‘dream couples’ in the Kenyan music scene.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
Professional occupations in Kiswahili Challenge
Entertainment
03.12.2025
Professional occupations in Kiswahili Challenge
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
DNA results: Experts advise best way to handle the unexpected news
Lifestyle
21.10.2026
DNA results: Experts advise best way to handle the unexpected news
Stevo Simple Boy’s ex-partner makes fresh claims after breakup over DNA results
Entertainment
21.10.2026
Stevo Simple Boy’s ex-partner makes fresh claims after breakup over DNA results
EACC recovers Sh 207 million in unexplained wealth from ex-county assistant
News
21.10.2026
EACC recovers Sh 207 million in unexplained wealth from ex-county assistant
Mackenzie's Son Admits Relief Over Father's Shakahola Conviction as He Claims 'I've Been a Victim Too'
News
21.10.2026
Mackenzie's Son Admits Relief Over Father's Shakahola Conviction as He Claims 'I've Been a Victim Too'
Julius Yego Left Disappointed Over Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Eldoret
News
21.10.2026
Julius Yego Left Disappointed Over Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Eldoret
Kenya Railways warns Kenyans over fake job advert
News
21.10.2026
Kenya Railways warns Kenyans over fake job advert