Uganda Denies Cases of Ebola as Nigeria Confirms 1 Positive Test

Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) is a severe and often fatal form of Ebola disease.

Bundibugyo virus disease (BVD) is a severe and often fatal form of Ebola disease.

The rise in cases across Africa comes after Kenya's Ministry of Health confirmed an additional case of Ebola virus disease, bringing the total number of positive tests to 9.

Uganda’s Ministry of Health has denied claims there is Ebola in the country.

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The ministry responded to claims after a Nigerian tested positive after she travelled from the East African country.

Health CS Aden Duale observing the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Rapid Response Team (RRT) Training of Trainers (ToT) programme in Nairobi, June 10, 2026. Image:(MoH)

In a statement, Ugandan authorities noted that information revealed the woman who displayed no symptoms of the viral disease passed through Uganda before travelling to Nigeria.

On social media, the ministry posted, “We wish to clarify that, at the time of this statement, Uganda has no confirmed active Ebola case,” the Ministry stated.”

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✍🏿Public Statement on Reported Ebola Case In Nigeria: We Call For Calm and Vigilance. Uganda has No cases of Ebola. #MOHatWork https://t.co/ZUyv3TGLjy — Ministry of Health- Uganda (@MinofHealthUG) October 20, 2026

The ministry insisted that transit through Uganda does not prove the infection was acquired there, emphasising that investigators continue to explore the source of exposure.

Uganda insisted that there are currently has no active Ebola cases, and the available information does not show the woman became infected while in the country.

𝐔𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐍𝐎 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐄𝐛𝐨𝐥𝐚 𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬. @Fmohnigeria @MinofHealthUG https://t.co/C5pN0YMUN8 — Government of Uganda (@GovUganda) October 20, 2026

The WHO, which has so far stopped short of linking the infection to Uganda, broadly supported that position.

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Nigeria confirmed its first case of Ebola Bundibugyo virus disease, triggering a regional health alert.

The alert also shone a spotlight on Uganda after authorities revealed that the patient had recently travelled from the country.

The death toll from an Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo has surpassed 3,000, according to the latest government data (Image: Files)

The positive test prompted investigations by World Health Organization (WHO) officials, who are working to establish where the woman contracted the virus.

The positive Ebola virus test was confirmed on October 20 in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory of Nigeria.

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Nigeria: The Government of Nigeria reported a case of Bundibugyo virus disease (“Ebola”) on October 20. Health officials are conducting contact tracing. According to the Nigerian Ministry of Health, the individual traveled by air from Uganda. Ebola is a rare, severe, and often fatal hemorrhagic fever illness. More at: https://t.co/jcr9kKZW3o — TravelGov (@TravelGov) October 20, 2026

According to reports from health authorities, the woman arrived in Nigeria from Uganda and developed symptoms four days later.

She later sought treatment at a private health facility, where laboratory tests confirmed infection with the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus.

She is currently in isolation and receiving treatment.

Ebola in Kenya

The Ministry of Health has confirmed an additional case of Ebola virus disease.

One additional Ebola case has been confirmed, bringing Kenya’s total to nine. All nine cases are linked to one known cluster, with no evidence of transmission outside the group. Eight patients are stable and responding well to treatment, while 134 of 135 contacts have been traced and quarantined. #EbolaAlertKE — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) October 20, 2026