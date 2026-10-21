Stivo Simple Boy: DNA Results Confirms Musician Is Not His Son's Biological Father, Breaks Up with Wife

Still, Stivo's history of moves critics have previously described as clout-chasing has left many questioning whether the DNA disclosure was genuine or simply calculated for attention.

Stivo Simple Boy has put an end to weeks of paternity speculation, publicly releasing DNA test results that confirm he is not the biological father of his child

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The revelation that has left fans stunned and reignited conversation around his marriage.

Rumours had been swirling for weeks, fuelled partly by fans jokingly comparing his son's looks to self-proclaimed Free Mason Chief Bernard.

The paternity claims were further stoked by claims from his former manager suggesting his wife had been unfaithful.

Stivo Simple Boy break up

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After the DNA results, Stivo Simple Boy announced his separation from Brenda.

Stivo described the results as difficult to process and asked fans and the public to respect his privacy.

Stivo reportedly went ahead and conducted a private DNA test to settle the matter once and for all.

Stevo Simple Boy has disclosed that a DNA test he did privately confirms he is not Dragon Junior's biological father. https://t.co/rDxsQ11OIh — nairobijuice (@nairobi_juice) October 20, 2026

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Stivo Simple Boy on doubts that pushed him to act

In a newly circulated interview, Stivo broke his silence on the paternity doubts that had been quietly weighing on him, admitting that the questions surrounding his son had become too heavy to ignore.

He said that whenever he looked at the child, he noticed certain physical features that seemed to resemble his own, but admitted that appearances alone were never going to be enough to truly put his mind at rest.

He also spoke about how people close to him had played a role in fuelling his suspicions, pointing out that those who cheat often go to great lengths to hide the truth, which only deepened his unease over time.

Speaking in Sheng, Stivo explained that he eventually decided he could no longer sit with unanswered questions. "Uchunguzi sasa ni DNA," he said, confirming that a DNA test felt like the only logical next step left to take.

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Fans divided Stivo Simple Boy's DNA reveal was genuine

He went further still, addressing what he would feel and what action he believed should follow if the results came back confirming the child was not his, including what consequences he thought the other party involved should face.

The interview has given the emotional weight that comes with a father publicly questioning whether his own child is biologically his.