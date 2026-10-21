Advertisement

Stivo Simple Boy: DNA Results Confirms Musician Is Not His Son's Biological Father, Breaks Up with Wife

Tunoi Kevin 06:01 - 21 October 2026
Stivo Simple Boy reportedly conducted a private DNA test to confirm his son's paternity.
Still, Stivo's history of moves critics have previously described as clout-chasing has left many questioning whether the DNA disclosure was genuine or simply calculated for attention.
Advertisement

Stivo Simple Boy has put an end to weeks of paternity speculation, publicly releasing DNA test results that confirm he is not the biological father of his child

Advertisement

The revelation that has left fans stunned and reignited conversation around his marriage.

Rumours had been swirling for weeks, fuelled partly by fans jokingly comparing his son's looks to self-proclaimed Free Mason Chief Bernard.

The paternity claims were further stoked by claims from his former manager suggesting his wife had been unfaithful.

Stivo Simple Boy break up

Advertisement

After the DNA results, Stivo Simple Boy announced his separation from Brenda.

Stivo described the results as difficult to process and asked fans and the public to respect his privacy.

Stivo reportedly went ahead and conducted a private DNA test to settle the matter once and for all.

Advertisement

Stivo Simple Boy on doubts that pushed him to act

In a newly circulated interview, Stivo broke his silence on the paternity doubts that had been quietly weighing on him, admitting that the questions surrounding his son had become too heavy to ignore.

He said that whenever he looked at the child, he noticed certain physical features that seemed to resemble his own, but admitted that appearances alone were never going to be enough to truly put his mind at rest.

He also spoke about how people close to him had played a role in fuelling his suspicions, pointing out that those who cheat often go to great lengths to hide the truth, which only deepened his unease over time.

Speaking in Sheng, Stivo explained that he eventually decided he could no longer sit with unanswered questions. "Uchunguzi sasa ni DNA," he said, confirming that a DNA test felt like the only logical next step left to take.

Advertisement

Fans divided Stivo Simple Boy's DNA reveal was genuine

He went further still, addressing what he would feel and what action he believed should follow if the results came back confirming the child was not his, including what consequences he thought the other party involved should face.

The interview has given the emotional weight that comes with a father publicly questioning whether his own child is biologically his.

Still, Stivo's history of moves critics have previously described as clout-chasing has left some viewers questioning whether this latest disclosure was genuine or simply calculated for attention.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
Professional occupations in Kiswahili Challenge
Entertainment
03.12.2025
Professional occupations in Kiswahili Challenge
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Julius Yego Left Disappointed Over Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Eldoret
News
21.10.2026
Julius Yego Left Disappointed Over Mashujaa Day Celebrations in Eldoret
Kenya Railways warns Kenyans over fake job advert
News
21.10.2026
Kenya Railways warns Kenyans over fake job advert
Bus Driver, Conductor Flee as Police Intercept Sh2.19 Million Cocaine From Uganda at Malaba Border
News
21.10.2026
Bus Driver, Conductor Flee as Police Intercept Sh2.19 Million Cocaine From Uganda at Malaba Border
Shakahola Case: Key Dates to Note as Paul Mackenzie and 28 Others Await Sentencing
News
21.10.2026
Shakahola Case: What Happens Next to Paul Mackenzie and 28 Others After Conviction
Uganda Denies Cases of Ebola as Nigeria Confirms 1 Positive Test
News
21.10.2026
Uganda Denies Cases of Ebola as Nigeria Confirms 1 Positive Test
Stivo Simple Boy: DNA Results Confirms Musician Is Not His Son's Biological Father, Breaks Up with Wife
Entertainment
21.10.2026
Stivo Simple Boy: DNA Results Confirms Musician Is Not His Son's Biological Father, Breaks Up with Wife