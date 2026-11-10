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Revealed: Number of tickets sold for Bayern vs Ajax match at Talanta Stadium

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 11:47 - 10 November 2026
Bayern Munich Vs Ajax. (Image: Talanta Sports City)
Bayern Munich Vs Ajax. (Image: Talanta Sports City)
The government has revealed the number of tickets sold for the upcoming friendly match between Bayern Munich and Ajax set to be played at Talanta Stadium in January.
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Kenyans have overwhelmingly purchased tickets for the match between European football giants Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam set to be played at Talanta Stadium in January.

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German powerhouse Bayern and Dutch giants Ajax will face off in Nairobi on January 5, 2027 when the newly-constructed 60,000-seater stadium is officially opened.

Tickets for the match officially went on sale last Thursday and the cheapest ones sold out in a matter of minutes with the lowest going for Ksh2,500.

Within a period of over one hour, all tickets going for Ksh2,500, Ksh3,500 and Ksh5,000 had been snapped up and not available for sale on the portal with only those retailing for Ksh15,000 and Ksh20,000 available.

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However, by Tuesday morning, it was announced that phase one of the tickets had already been sold with 15,000 being purchased.

More expensive tickets not rolled out yet

Bayern Munich and Ajax Amsterdam will face off at Talanta Stadium on January 5, 2027.

“15,000 tickets. All gone! The overwhelming response to Phase One is a testament to Kenya's passion for football and the excitement building ahead of the historic FC Bayern Munich vs AFC Ajax Amsterdam clash,” it was announced on the Talanta Sports City X account.

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“Missed out? Don't worry. Only Phase One has sold out. More tickets will be released in subsequent phases. Stay tuned to our official channels for the next announcement.”

Besides the aforementioned ticket categories, there is also Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Gold, Platinum and Skyboxes which are more expensive and have not gone on sale yet as well as the Accessible.

Bayern and Ajax have also reportedly asked to be reserved 5,000 tickets for their fans with Kenya set to spend over Ksh1 billion on the two teams’ appearance fees, travel and accommodation.

The government has confirmed that the two sides will bring their first-team players, giving Kenyans an opportunity to watch some of the world’s top footballers such as Manuel Neuer, Michael Olise and Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane, all who play for Bayern, while Ajax have the likes of Sofyan Amrabat, Julian Brandt and Marc Andre Ter Stegen.

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